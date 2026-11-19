Marc Marquez arrives for his first ‘real’ MotoGP match point at Portimao this weeked with one number in his head.

That number isn't eight, the record-equalling number of premier-class titles he's on the verge of achieving, or ten, his potential tally of outright world championship crowns.

Instead, Marquez's focus is on 14.

That's the number of points he needs to score in the four races between now and the Valencia finale to win the World Championship, regardless of where his remaining rivals, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, finish.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It's the real first match point,” said Marquez, who had a slim mathematical chance of being crowned last time in Qatar.

“Last week I tried to keep my routine, just no riding motorbikes to minimise the risk.

“I arrived here in Portimao with a number in my head, that is 14 points.

“I need to score 14 points between Portimao and the Valencia GP, and then it doesn't matter what the others do.”

Marquez might still be thinking in terms of Valencia, but he has a very real chance of wrapping up the title as soon as Saturday, when he needs to outscore Martin by at least two points in the Sprint.

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MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

“Of course, I want to close this championship as soon as possible, but it's not done, so we need to be calm and try to do our 100%, but in a very clever way,” Marquez said.

As such, the keyword this weekend is “concentration”.

“This is the most important, because it looks like it’s done, and it's not done,” Marquez explained.

“Racing is racing, everything can happen…This is the good and bad thing of sport.

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“So we’ll keep the concentration in our garage - not only me, my team, Ducati - and try to do our best without exaggerating.”

Marc Marquez, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Risk everywhere"

Marquez admitted he's “seeing the risk everywhere” as the title chase nears its climax.

“I was cycling on Sunday as always, and it was a bit raining in Madrid, and I was super-scared on the downhill, for example," he said.

“So we need to keep the same concentration and try to minimise the risk, but at the same time you need to be fast.

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“Because I believe that if you are in the top four, it's less risk than if you are ninth, tenth in the middle of the group.”

Marquez won last year's World Championship with five rounds remaining: “Now it's only two races, and two in a row. So for that reason, here in Portimao, I need to be extra, extra careful."

The ever-present risks in MotoGP were underlined when Marquez suffered season-ending shoulder injuries just a week after winning last year's title, when he was taken down by Bezzecchi in Mandalika.