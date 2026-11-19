Fabio Di Giannantonio has spoken in detail about the viral clip of him criticising Marc Marquez following the Qatar MotoGP sprint for the first time.

Reigning world champion Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi collided at Turn 1 in the early stages of the sprint race in Qatar while battling for the lead.

Bezzecchi crashed as a result of the contact, as he tried to overtake Marquez on the inside of the corner.

The FIM stewards deemed it a racing incident, though Aprilia was critical of this call.

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“I’m not here to teach anyone anything”

A clip from MotoGP surfaced a few hours after the sprint, in which Di Giannantonio tells Marquez he needed to have more awareness of where Bezzecchi was.

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Asked about his comments on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix, the VR46 Ducati rider said: “I didn't give an opinion, and I'm not here to teach anyone anything; I'm a rider and a person too, and I certainly make plenty of mistakes.

“The only thing on my mind at the time was that we're all fighting for something big, and when you're in a battle, you know the rider behind might try to squeeze through wherever they can.

“I've been in that situation a thousand times, and I simply said that when a rider is slightly off line, they have to expect that another rider might try to get past and win the race.”

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Di Giannantonio added: “I wasn't the one in that situation and I'm not blaming anyone, either today or last week.

“It's incredibly hard to overtake on today's MotoGP bikes, and when you leave a bit of room, it's only natural for the rider behind to have a go.

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“At Motegi, [Johann] Zarco passed me the same way Bez passed Marc: I'd left him half a metre, and I expected him to go for it, which is why we didn't crash.”

Di Giannantonio announces heartwarming news

Between Qatar and the Portuguese Grand Prix, Di Giannantonio announced on his social media channels that he and his partner are expecting their first child together.

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On this, he said: “Things are really good at home.

“I’ve met an amazing person and now we’ve got this gift on the way, a baby girl: it’s an absolutely incredible time.

“We’re doing well and all of this helps me focus more because I feel calmer and more at peace.”

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