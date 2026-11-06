Fabio Di Giannantonio tops Qatar MotoGP Practice while missing “around 30 horsepower”

Fabio Di Giannantonio is estimated to be losing as much as 30 horsepower compared to other Ducati riders.

Fabio Di Giannantonio topped Practice at Qatar ahead of Marc Marquez.
Fabio Di Giannantonio topped Practice at Qatar ahead of Marc Marquez.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s straight line speed issues could be equivalent to a deficit of “around 30 horsepower” to the factory Ducatis, according to Pablo Nieto.

Di Giannantonio has struggled for results of late. Yes, he’s had two Sprint podiums in the second half of the season, but his last Sunday top-six was back at Silverstone.

He spoke on Thursday at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix about a lack of straight line speed to the tune of around 10kph compared to the factory Ducati bikes.

This, according to VR46 Racing Team boss Nieto, would mean Di Giannantonio is missing approximately 30 horsepower.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We are working a lot on that because 10kph in MotoGP is a lot,” said Nieto, when speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice at Lusail, about Di Giannantonio’s lack of straight line speed.

“We are talking about maybe, more or less, around 30 horsepower. So, it’s too much. 

“We are working on that, we are working with Ducati, we know that Ducati is taking care a lot about that situation because it’s something strange. 

“Maybe we are also looking at aerodynamics things, the position of the rider – can be a lot of things. 

“It’s difficult to give you an answer because in this world ‘two plus two’ is not four. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“So, we don’t know why, but we are suffering a lot with the top speed.”

Qatar was the site of the MotoGP speed record until this year when it was broken by Jorge Martin at Mugello,

With one of the fastest straights on the calendar, Lusail could be a circuit that is especially punishing for a bike that is down on top speed.

“Yes,” Nieto said on this subject. “In the end it’s like this. The biggest problem we have is when we put the fifth and sixth gear. All the rest, more or less, we can manage the situation, but here in the last part of the straight it’s a lot. 

“But [it’s still] Friday, still we are working, we are working with Ducati, Ducati is taking care a lot about this situation because it’s really important for us and also for Ducati to understand everything. 

“But no answer. I cannot tell you exactly why.”

Although Di Giannantonio's apparent problem should mean he suffers at Lusail, the Italian was fastest in Practice, beating Marc Marquez by 0.142 seconds.

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio tops Qatar MotoGP Practice while missing “around 30 horsepower”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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