Drug lord’s bike collection featuring Valentino Rossi MotoGP bikes heads to auction

A $40m motorcycle collection seized from former Olympian Ryan Wedding is going up for sale.

Ryan Wedding seized motorcycle collection. Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles.
Ryan Wedding seized motorcycle collection. Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles.

A motorcycle collection amassed by former Olympian turned drug lord, Ryan Wedding, is set to go up for auction featuring bikes ridden by Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

The collection belongs to the ex-Olympian snowboarder, who was arrested in connection to running a multi-million dollar drug trafficking network. 

Wedding was arrested in Mexico and then transferred to the United States to face federal charges in January 2026.

The FBI said he was arrested following cooperation with Mexican authorities after years of being a fugitive.

MotoGP bikes. Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles.
MotoGP bikes. Photo credit: FBI Los Angeles.

As well as numerous grand prix and WorldSBK machines, the motorcycle collection is said to feature a total of 61 bikes. 

This includes different models from Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Suzuki and Yamaha. 

The motorcycle collection was uncovered during raids in the Mexican capital and the nearby Mexico state at addresses linked to Wedding, last December, who was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives at the time. 

According to US authorities, Wedding was accused of running a cocaine trafficking operation linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. Wedding was also charged with being connected to organised crime and multiple drug-related murders, including the killing of a federal witness.

The former Canadian snowboarder’s arrest was considered a top priority to US authorities, in fact, a $15 million reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Jorge Lorenzo Ducati from 2018 is featured in the collection.
Jorge Lorenzo Ducati from 2018 is featured in the collection.
© Gold and Goose

In terms of the motorcycle collection itself, it’s believed that 10 to 15 of them are either MotoGP prototypes or WorldSBK-spec machines. 

The Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (INDEP) will be in charge of the auction which takes place on November 11, with bids starting at around 1,600 US dollars (around £1,200).

Tags:

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi
Marc Marquez
Andrea Dovizioso
Jorge Lorenzo

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