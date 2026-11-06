Jorge Martin passed fit for Qatar MotoGP return

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin has been passed fit to attempt a second return from his Phillip Island wrist injury in Qatar this weekend.

The factory Aprilia star, who fractured his right radius bone when he crashed out of the Phillip Island Sprint two weeks ago, got the green light after a medical check at midday on Friday:

"Jorge Martin has completed his medical review, as per the new protocol. He remains fit from the Malaysian GP," read an Aprilia statement.

MotoGP FP1 starts at 14:45 local time.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin’s attempt to return at Sepang last weekend ended when the Spaniard stepped down after practice.

While "the bone is still broken", Martin believes his wrist has improved from 20 to 50% of full fitness, which he hopes will be enough to complete this weekend.

Fellow injured riders Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer were passed fit to return on Thursday.

Martin must score at least eight out of a possible 37 points in Qatar to guarantee he’ll remain in the title fight.

Otherwise, Marc Marquez could be crowned champion on Sunday, with Portimao and Valencia still to go.

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MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will drop out of title contention if he loses more than eight points to Marquez this weekend, or seven if the Ducati rider wins the Grand Prix.

Marquez won both of last April’s Qatar races, from pole position.

Bezzecchi was the top Aprilia in ninth last season, while Martin suffered eleven rib fractures and lung damage when he fell during his Aprilia race debut.