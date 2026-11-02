Marco Bezzecchi title blow: “We didn't need a GP where we struggle"

With Jorge Martin sidelined by injury, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP title chances also suffered another blow at Sepang with the loss of 17 more points to Marc Marquez.

That followed the six points Bezzecchi conceded to the Ducati rider at Phillip Island, meaning he now heads to Qatar in danger of dropping out of the World Championship battle.

Bezzecchi, 67 points from the top, cannot afford to lose more than eight points to Marquez over the Lusail weekend, or seven if the reigning champion wins Sunday's Grand Prix.

“Realistically, it's tough,” Bezzecchi said of the title situation after finishing sixth at Sepang.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

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“But while the maths is on our side, I will keep believing and keep working as hard as I can every day at home and at the races.

“Of course, it's not an easy situation. Marc is doing well.

"This GP comes in a part of the championship where we didn't need a GP where we struggle.”

While Sepang has long been one of Aprilia's worst circuits, and a favourite for Ducati, he has higher expectations for Lusail.

“But now we go to Qatar, a track where hopefully we can go well," he said.

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“I'll give my all as always to try to prepare good races, and give my best every time. And then we will see at the end.

“[The title] is more lost than [won]… but let's try to make the best every weekend, and then we'll see.”

Martin, now 44 points behind Marquez, is aiming to return to action in Qatar, after which only Portimao and Valencia remain.