Marc Marquez leaves Sepang with a 44-point MotoGP world championship lead over absent rival Jorge Martin and will have his first mathematical chance to secure a tenth world title in Qatar next weekend.

Since Grand Prix wins are used as a tie-break when riders are level on world championship points, Marc Marquez needs either a 74- or 75-point title lead after Lusail, depending on if he wins in Qatar and who his nearest rival is.

Marquez has won seven GPs so far this season vs just one for Martin, meaning 74 points is enough to defeat Martin before Portimao and Valencia.

However, Marco Bezzecchi has won five GPs and, unless Marquez wins in Qatar, could still end the season equal or ahead for Sunday wins.

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP. © Peter McLaren

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If GP wins are the same, Bezzecchi would get the nod over Marquez in a tie-break due to more runner-up finishes this season.

Therefore, if Marquez doesn't win in Qatar, he would need at least a 75-point advantage over Bezzecchi.

In simple terms, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points in Qatar and Bezzecchi by eight points.

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention with 111 points remaining.

Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 399 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 355 (-44) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 332 (-67) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 295 (-104) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 278 (-121) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 265 (-134) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 236 (-163) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 197 (-202) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-226) 10 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 134 (-265) 11 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-274) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-281) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 117 (-282) 14 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-320) 15 ˅1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-321) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 65 (-334) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 51 (-348) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-366) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-368) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-370) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-381) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 14 (-385) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 11 (-388) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-393) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-394) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-396) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-396)

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^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie