Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round 19 of 22.

MotoGP points after the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang
MotoGP points after the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leaves Sepang with a 44-point MotoGP world championship lead over absent rival Jorge Martin and will have his first mathematical chance to secure a tenth world title in Qatar next weekend.

Since Grand Prix wins are used as a tie-break when riders are level on world championship points, Marc Marquez needs either a 74- or 75-point title lead after Lusail, depending on if he wins in Qatar and who his nearest rival is.

Marquez has won seven GPs so far this season vs just one for Martin, meaning 74 points is enough to defeat Martin before Portimao and Valencia.

However, Marco Bezzecchi has won five GPs and, unless Marquez wins in Qatar, could still end the season equal or ahead for Sunday wins. 

MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP title chase after the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Peter McLaren

If GP wins are the same, Bezzecchi would get the nod over Marquez in a tie-break due to more runner-up finishes this season.

Therefore, if Marquez doesn't win in Qatar, he would need at least a 75-point advantage over Bezzecchi. 

In simple terms, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points in Qatar and Bezzecchi by eight points.

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention with 111 points remaining.

Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)399 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)355(-44)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)332(-67)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)295(-104)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)278(-121)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)265(-134)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)236(-163)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)197(-202)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)173(-226)
10^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)134(-265)
11˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-274)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)118(-281)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)117(-282)
14^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-320)
15˅1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*78(-321)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)65(-334)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)51(-348)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-366)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-368)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-370)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-381)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)14(-385)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)11(-388)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-393)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-394)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-396)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-396)


^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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