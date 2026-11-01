Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round 19 of 22.
Marc Marquez leaves Sepang with a 44-point MotoGP world championship lead over absent rival Jorge Martin and will have his first mathematical chance to secure a tenth world title in Qatar next weekend.
Since Grand Prix wins are used as a tie-break when riders are level on world championship points, Marc Marquez needs either a 74- or 75-point title lead after Lusail, depending on if he wins in Qatar and who his nearest rival is.
Marquez has won seven GPs so far this season vs just one for Martin, meaning 74 points is enough to defeat Martin before Portimao and Valencia.
However, Marco Bezzecchi has won five GPs and, unless Marquez wins in Qatar, could still end the season equal or ahead for Sunday wins.
If GP wins are the same, Bezzecchi would get the nod over Marquez in a tie-break due to more runner-up finishes this season.
Therefore, if Marquez doesn't win in Qatar, he would need at least a 75-point advantage over Bezzecchi.
In simple terms, Marquez needs to outscore Martin by 30 points in Qatar and Bezzecchi by eight points.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention with 111 points remaining.
Sepang: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|399
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|355
|(-44)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|332
|(-67)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|295
|(-104)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|278
|(-121)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|265
|(-134)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|236
|(-163)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|197
|(-202)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-226)
|10
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|134
|(-265)
|11
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-274)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-281)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|117
|(-282)
|14
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-320)
|15
|˅1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-321)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|65
|(-334)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|51
|(-348)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-366)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-368)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-370)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-381)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|14
|(-385)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|11
|(-388)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-393)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-394)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-396)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-396)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie