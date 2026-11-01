How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title at the Qatar Grand Prix

Marc Marquez goes to the Qatar Grand Prix with his first match point in the 2026 MotoGP title battle, as he stares down an historic eighth premier class world title.

The factory Ducati rider has put himself into a position to potentially win the 2026 world championship next weekend in Qatar, after taking victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marquez assumed a 10-point lead in the standings after winning the sprint race at the Australian Grand Prix.

With chief title rival Jorge Martin suffering injury in a crash at Phillip Island and withdrawing from the Sepang races, Marquez opened up a 19-point advantage after the sprint on Saturday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, post-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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With a first-place finish in the main race in Malaysia, Marquez has now extended his points lead to 44.

As such, he now goes to next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with his first opportunity to win this year’s world championship.

Where does Marquez need to finish in Qatar to win the championship?

With just 111 points up for grabs across the final three rounds (12 points for a sprint win, 25 for a grand prix victory), Marquez must end the Qatar weekend with a 74-point advantage.

Marquez comes to Qatar with a lead of 44 points following his second-place finish in the sprint and win in the main race in Malaysia.

Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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To ensure he reaches the 74-point threshold, Marquez must score at least 30 points across both races to stand a chance.

To do this, he must finish at least fifth in the sprint to open up the possibility of becoming champion on Sunday at Lusail. If he is sixth or lower in the sprint, the championship will roll on to the Portuguese Grand Prix.

If Marquez is fifth, fourth, third or second in the sprint, he will need to win the grand prix to reach a 74-point lead and be crowned champion.

If Marquez wins the sprint, he will have to finish no lower than second in the main race to win the championship.

Marquez won both races in Qatar last year on the way to his seventh world title.

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Why Marquez’s 2026 world title is historic

Should Marquez be crowned world champion in Qatar, it will mark an historic achievement for the 33-year-old Spaniard.

He would become the first rider in history to erase a deficit of over 100 points to come back and win a championship.

Previously, the record was held by Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who overturned a 91-point gulf midway through 2022 to win his first world title.

An eighth MotoGP championship would move Marquez to second overall, level with only Giacomo Agostini in terms of premier class titles.

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It would move him one clear of Valentino Rossi, whose mark of seven was the previous record for a rider competing in the 21st Century.

Marquez would be Ducati’s second double world champion after Bagnaia.