Starting grid for the 2026 Sepang MotoGP race

The full starting grid for Sunday’s 2026 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint race at Sepang.

Grid line-up for Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Grid line-up for Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
© Gold and Goose

After crashing from the lead of the Sprint, Alex Marquez gets another chance to start from pole position at Sepang on Sunday.

The Gresini Ducati rider, winner of the Malaysian Grand Prix last season, edged out brother Marc Marquez by 0.070s in qualifying but then slid off while leading early in the Saturday race.

With rain falling, KTM's Pedro Acosta, starting alongside Alex and Marc Marquez on the front row, went on to claim a tense victory. Meanwhile, Marc almost doubled his world championship lead over the absent Jorge Martin with second place.

Ai Ogura led the most race laps but was ultimately shuffled off the podium to fourth behind fellow Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi. The pair will again line up at the head of row two on Sunday.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli will form row three.

Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia, on pole a year ago, smashed his screen in frustration after running wide at Turn 1 in Qualifying 2.

The Italian will start from tenth, two places behind Zarco.

The Sepang Sprint race starts at 3:00pm local time (7:00am UK)

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Penalties/Withdraws

There are currently no penalties, but Martin joins Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu in being absent due to injury. 

HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini start 11th and 13th on their return from illness.

The Sepang Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

2026 Sepang MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1:    Alex Marquez (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta            
Row 2:    Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio            
Row 3:    Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli            
Row 4:    Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Maverick Viñales            
Row 5:    Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder            
Row 6:    Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo            
Row 7:    Iker Lecuona, Augusto Fernandez

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Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez
Starting grid for the 2026 Sepang MotoGP race
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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