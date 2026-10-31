Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 19 of 22.
Marc Marquez increased his MotoGP world championship lead to 19 points over the injured Jorge Martin in Saturday's Sepang Sprint race.
Martin withdrew on Saturday morning, handing Marquez a big chance to build his title lead this weekend.
However, rain drops in the Sprint made for a tense race, with Marquez climbing from fourth in the early stages to finish second behind Pedro Acosta.
Raul Fernandez, who joins Martin on the sidelines, has now dropped out of mathematical title contention.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.
Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|374
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|355
|(-19)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|322
|(-52)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|275
|(-99)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|265
|(-109)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|257
|(-117)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|236
|(-138)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|181
|(-193)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|170
|(-204)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-249)
|11
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|123
|(-251)
|12
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|111
|(-263)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|108
|(-266)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-296)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|74
|(-300)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|59
|(-315)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|51
|(-323)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-341)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-343)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-349)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-356)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|(-362)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|10
|(-364)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-368)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-369)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-371)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-371)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie