Marc Marquez increased his MotoGP world championship lead to 19 points over the injured Jorge Martin in Saturday's Sepang Sprint race.

Martin withdrew on Saturday morning, handing Marquez a big chance to build his title lead this weekend.

However, rain drops in the Sprint made for a tense race, with Marquez climbing from fourth in the early stages to finish second behind Pedro Acosta.

Raul Fernandez, who joins Martin on the sidelines, has now dropped out of mathematical title contention.

The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint. © Peter McLaren

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Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 374 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 355 (-19) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 322 (-52) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 275 (-99) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 265 (-109) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 257 (-117) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 236 (-138) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 181 (-193) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 170 (-204) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-249) 11 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 123 (-251) 12 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 111 (-263) 13 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 108 (-266) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-296) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 74 (-300) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 59 (-315) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 51 (-323) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-341) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-343) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 25 (-349) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-356) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 (-362) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 10 (-364) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-368) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-369) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-371) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-371)



^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

