Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Malaysian Sprint race at Sepang, round 19 of 22.

MotoGP points after the Sepang Sprint race.
MotoGP points after the Sepang Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez increased his MotoGP world championship lead to 19 points over the injured Jorge Martin in Saturday's Sepang Sprint race.

Martin withdrew on Saturday morning, handing Marquez a big chance to build his title lead this weekend.

However, rain drops in the Sprint made for a tense race, with Marquez climbing from fourth in the early stages to finish second behind Pedro Acosta.

Raul Fernandez, who joins Martin on the sidelines, has now dropped out of mathematical title contention.

The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint.
The six riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Sepang Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)374 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)355(-19)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)322(-52)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)275(-99)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)265(-109)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)257(-117)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)236(-138)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)181(-193)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)170(-204)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-249)
11=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)123(-251)
12^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)111(-263)
13˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)108(-266)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*78(-296)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)74(-300)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)59(-315)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)51(-323)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-341)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-343)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-349)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-356)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)12(-362)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)10(-364)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-368)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-369)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-371)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-371)


^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Joan Mir
MotoGP
2026
Sepang Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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