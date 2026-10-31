Jorge Martin stopped due to "big risk" at Malaysian MotoGP, expects Marc Marquez maximum

Injured MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin said he didn't have enough speed to justify the risk of continuing at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia star withdrew from the event after Saturday morning's final practice, which he finished in last place with just three timed laps.

“Yesterday already was really tough, but at least I saw that if I push, I was going to be fast,” Martin told TNT Sports.

“The problem [today] is that the risk I was taking was too much for the efficiency I had on the track. I mean, I wasn't fast enough to take the risk.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"A big risk"

“If I was able to be a bit more competitive and close to the top guys, maybe I could take the risk of taking a crash or supporting that pain.

“But I saw I didn't have enough control of the hand [with] the strength I had. So I decided that the best option was to stop.

“I think it was a big risk, and I didn't want to have a big crash because of this situation.

“So I will try to rest, do all the therapies I can during the week, and try again in in Qatar. That's the plan.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin added that he expects title leader Marc Marquez to score the full 37 points at Sepang, which would put Ducati's reigning champion 47 clear heading into next weekend's Qatar round.

Either way, Martin intends to try to ride at Lusail.

"Fight until the end"

“The opinions of my doctor are quite clear. They told me to try [in Qatar], so I will try. About what Marc does [here], I count that he will make 37 points, so I don't really care about this," Martin said.

“It's more about trying to fight until the end, not only for me or the championship, for my people, for my team. I think I have to try. For sure, sometimes in life, even if you try, it's not going to happen, and then I will accept that.

"But I will try to show the people that I will fight until the end.”

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The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip… © Peter McLaren

Martin's absence also means he could come under pressure for second in the World Championship from team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian is currently 40 points behind Martin, with four rounds remaining.