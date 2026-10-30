PICS: Marco Bezzecchi debuts new Aprilia aero at Sepang MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi debuted another Aprilia aero update during Friday practice for the Sepang MotoGP.

PICS: Aprilia adds more swingarm aero at Sepang MotoGP
PICS: Aprilia adds more swingarm aero at Sepang MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati may have recently joined MotoGP title rival Aprilia in running rear swingarm aero ‘boards’ on the side of Marc Marquez's Desmosedici, but the Noale manufacturer took things a step further on Friday at Sepang.

Marco Bezzecchi appeared on the Malaysian track with yet another swingarm add-on, located below the previous panel at the rear of the bike (see main picture).

It's yet another illustration that, although the current machines have just four rounds remaining before the new 850cc era, Aprilia is still pushing ahead with development in a bid to secure the final 1000cc crown.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez, who leads the standings by ten points from injured Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, again seemed to favour the Aprilia-style swingarm aero that first appeared on his Desmosedici a week ago in Australia.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“For me, an engineer, a rider, a person - you cannot be arrogant and only [use] your ideas. Sometimes you can learn from the others, sometimes the others can learn from you,” Marquez had said of Ducati appearing to ‘copy’ Aprilia.

“I don't feel that they copy and paste. In the end, this is competition; everybody is looking, even me as a rider, at what the others are doing to try to perform better.”

The swingarm aero used by Aprilia and Ducati is thought to aid rear grip during cornering.

Marquez was fastest in both Friday sessions at Sepang, with Ai Ogura the leading Aprilia in third.

Bezzecchi was sixth quickest, while injured team-mate Martin was 21st and last after ending the afternoon session early to rest his injured wrist.

Marco Bezzecchi leaves the pits with new Aprilia aero, Friday, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi leaves the pits with new Aprilia aero, Friday, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia without the new swingarm aero, Friday, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia without the new swingarm aero, Friday, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

 

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Aprilia
Marc Marquez
PICS: Marco Bezzecchi debuts new Aprilia aero at Sepang MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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