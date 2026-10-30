Qatar MotoGP latest as US senator warns of "insane" Middle East war escalation

MotoGP looks set to press on with its plans to race in Qatar despite conflict warnings

Qatar GP looks set to go ahead despite war concerns
Qatar GP looks set to go ahead despite war concerns
© Gold and Goose

Despite reservations from riders, MotoGP looks set to host the Qatar Grand Prix next weekend as a sitting US senator warns of an “insane” escalation in the Middle East conflict.

MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix was postponed from its April date due to the US war with Iran that broke out in February.

The race was postponed to the 6-8 November, though the event has come under increasing uncertainty due to the threat of the conflict escalating again amid recent attacks in Saudi Arabia.

Riders have held two meetings in the last seven days to discuss race in Qatar, while MotoGP Group chief Carlos Ezpeleta visited the Lusail track on Wednesday as he sought assurances to run the grand prix.

Alex Rins, Qatar.
Alex Rins, Qatar.
© Gold and Goose

US Senator issues conflict warning

According to reports from Motorsport, riders left a meeting with MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta on Thursday with the impression that they will be racing Qatar despite their concerns.

It’s understood that the majority of the grid is against racing in Qatar.

While the conflict is unlikely to impact Qatar’s civilian infrastructure in the same way Saudi Arabia’s has been, there is a real risk of the airspace in the Gulf region being closed.

That would likely force the final two rounds of the season to be cancelled in Portimao and Valencia at the end of November.

It is thought President Trump will renew the US’ military campaign on Iran following next Tuesday’s mid-term elections, in which the Republicans are set for a hammering at the polls.

Chris Murphy, a sitting US Senator for Connecticut, has now issued a warning about Trump’s war plan in a conference at the Middle East Institute.

“In one of these briefings, we did get the chance to have a fairly detailed conversation about what the war plan would be if we restarted military operations,” he said.

“You’ve heard a preview that it would be a ‘short duration’ plan. I will just say this: their plan is insane.

“It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.

2025 Qatar MotoGP
2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“There’s been open reporting as to what we may be planning and the civilian infrastructure that we may be targeting.

“They have certainly been asked by the President to develop a plan; whether they believe it will work or not, I do not know.

“But the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongation and escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.”

MotoGP TV broadcasters have pulled out of Qatar GP

Fresh quotes from Abdulrahman Al Mannai, CEO of the Lusail circuit, were issued in a statement on Friday following Carlos Ezpeleta’s visit.

2025 Qatar MotoGP
2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“We welcomed MotoGP Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta at Lusail International Circuit, where he was able to personally check the final stages of preparation for next week's grand prix.

“The countdown has begun, so we are ready to welcome the riders, teams, and fans to Qatar for another spectacular MotoGP race weekend.”

But MotoGP’s apparent insistence that the Qatar Grand Prix will be run without issue is a view not shared by most television broadcasters.

As it stands, only DAZN will be on-site in Qatar next week, with the likes of TNT Sports, Ziggo Sport and Sky’s channels presenting from their remote studios.

Formula 1 is also adamant its Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds will go ahead from the end of next month.

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Qatar MotoGP latest as US senator warns of
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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