MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The Q1 and Q2 groups for qualifying at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez led both practice sessions on Friday at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, as he eased into a Q2 spot for Saturday morning’s qualifying.

The Ducati rider comes to Sepang with a 10-point lead in the championship and his chief title rival carrying injury.

Marquez dominated the opening practice session in Malaysia on Friday morning, before setting the pace again in the afternoon outing with a 1m57.000.

It was tight at the top, with the top three covered by just 0.167s, though Marquez did not fit a second fresh rear tyre for his final run.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez was second, while Ai Ogura was the fastest Aprilia in third on the Trackhouse RS-GP.

Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTMs in fifth ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on the factory team Aprilia.

Enea Bastianini and his Tech3 team-mate Maverick Vinales have ensured three KTMs will advance directly to Q2, after finishing Practice seventh and eighth.

Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the VR46 Ducati, while Joan Mir completed the top 10 for Honda on his return from illness.

Martin pulled out of the final practice session after just a few laps and will face Q1 if he continues into the rest of the weekend. Pecco Bagnaia also failed to lift himself into the top 10 after a late crash on his factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q2?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'57.000s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.109s
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.167s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.380s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.442s
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.475s
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.545s
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.547s
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.582s
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.618s

MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q1?

11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.805s
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.807s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.913s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.161s
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.192s
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.208s
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.462s
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.499s
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.604s
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.376s
21Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.670s

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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