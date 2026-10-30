MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The Q1 and Q2 groups for qualifying at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix
Marc Marquez led both practice sessions on Friday at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, as he eased into a Q2 spot for Saturday morning’s qualifying.
The Ducati rider comes to Sepang with a 10-point lead in the championship and his chief title rival carrying injury.
Marquez dominated the opening practice session in Malaysia on Friday morning, before setting the pace again in the afternoon outing with a 1m57.000.
It was tight at the top, with the top three covered by just 0.167s, though Marquez did not fit a second fresh rear tyre for his final run.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez was second, while Ai Ogura was the fastest Aprilia in third on the Trackhouse RS-GP.
Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTMs in fifth ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on the factory team Aprilia.
Enea Bastianini and his Tech3 team-mate Maverick Vinales have ensured three KTMs will advance directly to Q2, after finishing Practice seventh and eighth.
Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the VR46 Ducati, while Joan Mir completed the top 10 for Honda on his return from illness.
Martin pulled out of the final practice session after just a few laps and will face Q1 if he continues into the rest of the weekend. Pecco Bagnaia also failed to lift himself into the top 10 after a late crash on his factory Ducati.
MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'57.000s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.109s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.167s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.380s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.442s
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.475s
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.545s
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.547s
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.582s
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.618s
MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.805s
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.807s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.913s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.161s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.192s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.208s
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.462s
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.499s
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.604s
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.376s
|21
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.670s