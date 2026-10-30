MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Marc Marquez led both practice sessions on Friday at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, as he eased into a Q2 spot for Saturday morning’s qualifying.

The Ducati rider comes to Sepang with a 10-point lead in the championship and his chief title rival carrying injury.

Marquez dominated the opening practice session in Malaysia on Friday morning, before setting the pace again in the afternoon outing with a 1m57.000.

It was tight at the top, with the top three covered by just 0.167s, though Marquez did not fit a second fresh rear tyre for his final run.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Gresini’s Alex Marquez was second, while Ai Ogura was the fastest Aprilia in third on the Trackhouse RS-GP.

Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTMs in fifth ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on the factory team Aprilia.

Enea Bastianini and his Tech3 team-mate Maverick Vinales have ensured three KTMs will advance directly to Q2, after finishing Practice seventh and eighth.

Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the VR46 Ducati, while Joan Mir completed the top 10 for Honda on his return from illness.

Martin pulled out of the final practice session after just a few laps and will face Q1 if he continues into the rest of the weekend. Pecco Bagnaia also failed to lift himself into the top 10 after a late crash on his factory Ducati.

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Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'57.000s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.109s 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.167s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.380s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.442s 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.475s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.545s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.547s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.582s 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.618s

MotoGP Malaysia: Which riders are in Q1?

11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.805s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.807s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.913s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.161s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.192s 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.208s 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.462s 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.499s 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.604s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.376s 21 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.670s