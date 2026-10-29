Marc Marquez gives cryptic answer on Ducati MotoGP team orders

Has Ducati now discussed team orders ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix?

Has Ducati outlined team orders?
Has Ducati outlined team orders?
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez has given a cryptic answer over Ducati team orders at the Malaysian Grand Prix, noting “everybody knows what he needs to do”.

The reigning world champion comes to this weekend’s Sepang round leading the standings by 10 points, following a victory in last week’s sprint race at Phillip Island.

On top of that, Marquez’s championship hopes were dealt a significant boost when Jorge Martin fractured his right wrist in a crash.

Martin has been passed fit to ride this weekend, but he will struggle to be on front-running pace.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

‘Sometimes brothers don’t need to speak’

With Martin’s title hopes weakened, the topic of Ducati team orders is being discussed again.

Alex Marquez, who was fastest at the Sepang test, is expected to be quick from the off at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider could take points away from the Aprilia riders, but may also take points away from older brother Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez already said in Australia that he wasn’t willing to make a risky overtake on Marc Marquez in the sprint.

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At this stage, Ducati has not openly discussed if there is a team orders policy in place.

However, when asked about the potential speed his brother might have during Thursday's pre-event press conference, Marc Marquez gave an intriguing answer.

“Sometimes between brothers it’s not necessary to speak,” he said.

“I mean, he will try to win this weekend. I will try to win this weekend.

“And then during the race, everybody knows what he needs to do.”

He wasn’t pressed on exactly what he meant by this comment.

“A point of the season to take risks”

There are four rounds scheduled to go this season, though uncertainty over the Qatar Grand Prix continues.

Marquez says his new championship lead will not change his approach, as he states that now is the “time to take risks”.

“Zero,” he replied when asked how much leading the championship changes his mentality.

“Same mentality as always - try to do our 100%.

“It’s true that we are in a point of the season where it’s time to take risks, as I did in Australia.

“I will try to do my 100% every race, every session, and try to understand if we can fight with both Aprilia factory riders.”

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Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez gives cryptic answer on Ducati MotoGP team orders
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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