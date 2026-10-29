Marc Marquez warns Jorge Martin "will be fast" despite injury setback

New MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez says it's time to take risks as the World Championship battle enters its final four rounds at Sepang this weekend.

However, he also expects Aprilia's Jorge Martin “to be fast” despite suffering a broken wrist at Phillip Island last weekend.

Martin has been cleared to ride in Friday's opening practice but admits he doesn't know if he can complete the weekend, given such an injury normally requires four to five weeks to heal.

Jorge Martin "will be fast"

“First of all, happy to see Martin on track, because as we know, a rider will try,” Marquez said.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“But especially with the medical protocol that we introduced these last years, if they give the ‘fit’ [to ride decision], it means that it's safe.

“So yeah, if Martin is on the racetrack, he will be fast.”

Both riders were fast at Phillip Island last Saturday, where they duelled for the lead until Martin's mistake handed victory and the World Championship advantage to Marquez.

“Zero,” Marquez replied bluntly, when asked about the psychological change of starting a weekend in the World Championship lead for the first time this year.

“I mean, same mentality as always, try to do our 100%.

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Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It's true that we are at a point in the season where it's time to take risks, as I did in Australia.

“I will try to do my 100% every race, every session, and try to understand if we can fight with both Aprilia factory riders.”

Reviewing the Phillip Island battle, Marquez said: “The fact that it was raining in the morning meant I was fresh for the Sprint, and then I was able to be aggressive and attack.

“I saw that our speed was very similar to Martin. I tried to control the race to win without taking extra risk, but Martín was fighting a lot.

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“We had an incredible fight. The most important thing for us is that we finished with 12 points."

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip… © Peter McLaren

That result put Marquez into the title lead by ten points, which he then looked set to increase when Martin was declared unfit for the Grand Prix.

However, Sunday's race was cancelled due to poor visibility preventing the medical helicopter from operating, leaving the pair ten points apart heading into this weekend, when rain could again be a factor.