2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend’s 2026 Malaysiam MotoGP round at the Sepang, including timings and schedule.

MotoGP track schedule for the Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP track schedule for the Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

This is how to watch the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of the world championship, which takes place from 30 October-1 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Marc Marquez arrives at Sepang holding the title lead by ten points over injured rival Jorge Martin.

Martin lost the world championship advantage and suffered a fracture to his wrist when he fell while battling Marquez for victory at last Saturday’s Phillip Island.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

That ruled Martin out of Sunday’s grand prix, but he was then saved from any further loss of points when the main race was cancelled due to a lack of visibility for the medical helicopter.

Martin is now set to travel to Malaysia, where he will need to pass a Thursday medical check before trying to ride.

Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will start the event 50 points from the top, but the RS-GPs could face a tough challenge against the Ducatis this weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia (Sprint) and Alex Marquez (Grand Prix) won at Sepang last year, when the top Aprilia in the grand prix was Ai Ogura in tenth. 

Bezzecchi was then the lone Aprilia in an all-Ducati top six at the end of this year’s pre-season test, with Alex Marquez again fastest and Marc in fourth behind Fabio di Giannantonio.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

Marc had been riding for the first time since his Mandalika shoulder injuries, while Martin - injured at Sepang in early 2025 - was absent due to winter collarbone surgery.

When is the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP?

The Malaysian MotoGP round at Sepang runs from 30 October-1 November.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 30 October. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 31 October. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 1 November. 

What are the start times for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP?

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Friday 30 October:
10:45am (local)/02:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 31 October:
10:10am (local)/02:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/02:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 1 November:

10:40am (local)/2:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia
Ducati
MotoGP
2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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