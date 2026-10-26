Why Jorge Martin’s injury is the least of his worries in Marc Marquez title battle

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix bundled everything, good and bad, about Phillip Island into a bittersweet farewell package. There was the best racing we’ve seen all year, as the two main title protagonists locked horns in a battle that looks - in more ways than one - to have been decisive in the outcome of the world championship.

And that was backed by the crushing disappointment of poor October weather on the Bass coast robbing the sold-out crowd of its final Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on the Sunday. Nothing is perfect. And that’s why Phillip Island is so loved, and why it will be dearly missed on the calendar as MotoGP moves its Australian round to Adelaide in 2027.

The damp squib of Sunday is an unfortunate epitaph for one of MotoGP’s greatest circuits. But the 2026 Australian Grand Prix will stand out in the history books for its wild sprint battle between Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.

It was the long-awaited visual representation of a title battle that has remained tantalisingly close since the Aragon Grand Prix at the end of August. And it didn’t disappoint. Marquez nor Martin gave any quarter in a duel that made abundantly clear who the favourite out of the pair is to add their name once more to MotoGP’s tower of champions.

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After his year of injury hell last season, Martin had largely escaped 2026 unscathed, despite several high-profile tangles that could have easily sent him back to hospital. But as Marquez and Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi have found out this year, it will eventually catch up to you.

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For Martin, it’s come at the worst possible time. A crash on lap eight of the 13-lap sprint has left him with a fractured right wrist at the start of a triple-header. He is on his way to Malaysia to attempt to ride at Sepang, but even Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola thinks that will be a tall order.

Marquez now leads the standings by 10 points, with a chance to extend that to a more comfortable buffer next time out at Sepang. From 102 points back of the lead after the Italian Grand Prix and his two-race layoff due to injury, a Valentino Rossi-beating eighth MotoGP title now looks more real than ever.

However, as Bezzecchi - who is fading further away at 50 points adrift - rightly pointed out: “As we’ve seen before in this championship, anything can happen.”

To completely rule Martin out of the running would be foolish. But if the championship battle does now go down to the wire in a head-to-head shootout, the Phillip Island sprint has left an unshakeable feeling that Marquez may have broken the Aprilia rider’s resolve.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Australia sprint punch and counterpunch exposed Martin weakness

Because of his injuries last year, most tracks we’ve come to in 2026 have seen Martin forced into playing catch-up with the settings of his Aprilia. That was the case on Friday at Phillip Island, where he admitted he was attacking the corners as if he was still on the Ducati.

Come Saturday, he’d gotten himself together and, at least in the sprint, was clearly the fastest Aprilia rider. Shooting from fourth on the grid to second behind polesitter Marquez, Martin was firmly in the hunt.

Of the nine times the pair overtook each other, on only one occasion did Martin actually make a pass stick where he held the lead. His first attempt to take the lead at Turn 4 on lap three saw him run wide and let Marquez back through. He made a move at Turn 10 stick at the end of the lap, but nearly crashed at Turn 4 on the fifth tour when Marquez wasn’t in a position to safely overtake him.

Every subsequent try after that saw Martin run wide and open the door for Marquez to come back through on him, before the Aprilia rider crashed out through the fast Turn 8 right-hander on the eighth lap.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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To Martin’s credit, he forced Marquez to elevate his level way above what he would have shown had it been anyone else attacking him: “Today was a title fight,” Marquez said after the sprint.

“Aggressive, at the limit, but inside the limit. If it was not Jorge, I would be calmer. But it was Jorge, and so I gave everything to attack him as soon as possible when he overtook me, because he was faster than me.”

Marquez was strong at Phillip Island all weekend, but the Aprilia was still clearly better than the Ducati. It made Martin’s Turn 4 error while he was leading look concerning, while his other attempts at overtakes desperate.

Now, it’s well known you cannot give Marquez an inch. But when you have a bike advantage, you have to box more cleverly than Martin did. His crash spoke to that. There were still five laps left to go. And while Alex Marquez was closing him down, there was still ample time to suss out where Marc Marquez was most vulnerable and make a move stick there.

Martin hasn’t commented on the crash, but he was slightly off-line on the way into Turn 8, suggesting he simply carried too much speed. It wasn’t dissimilar to Bezzecchi’s crash from the lead at Misano when Marquez was behind him on the opening lap. Clearly, the pressure of battling the Ducati rider remains intense.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Did Marquez mind games have a hand in Martin’s crash?

After Martin’s crash, it was hard not to think back on the comments Marquez made ahead of the Australian Grand Prix as the topic of team orders was widely discussed: “If you have the speed, you don’t need team orders.”

It’s not the first time Marquez has said that before, as a clip of him saying the same thing in 2024 appeared as Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin battled for the title that year. Even then, though, that comment had a sharp edge to it.

Ducati isn’t really in a position to use team orders. For most of the rounds since he returned from injury, Marquez has consistently been the best Ducati rider. At Phillip Island, Alex Marquez arguably had more pace than him in the sprint, but didn’t feel he could safely attempt an overtake. Understandably, he wasn’t going to do anything to potentially end his older brother’s title hopes. The Gresini rider has been accused of pandering. But, really, it was just common sense.

Given Alex Marquez’s strong form at Sepang in the past, that could be tested further this weekend.

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On the Aprilia front, Martin has not often been the fastest of the stable. His form has been very inconsistent, which goes a long way to explaining why he still has just one win for the season. While he was fast in the sprint, both Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez looked like better bets over the longer race distance had it gone ahead in dry conditions.

Martin has often brushed aside questions about pressure in the championship battles. But he does have a history of costly errors at crucial junctures. There was the crash out of a dominant lead in Indonesia in 2023, followed by the contra-tyre strategy that backfired in Australia that year. There was the flag-to-flag gaffe at Misano in 2024, as well as the crash from the lead of the sprint in Indonesia.

Marquez punishes mistakes like no one else on the grid.

So, just how much did Marquez’s comments about team orders get under Martin’s skin? Was the sprint his attempt to show him that he is, in fact, fast enough not to need outside help?

We’ll likely never know the answer to those questions. But the evidence is pretty damning.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Australia cancellation a double-edged sword for Martin

Sunday’s washout at Phillip Island was something of a blessing for Martin. There was a real possibility Marquez could have left Australia with his championship lead at 35 points and the title chase at serious risk if the Aprilia rider is a non-starter at Sepang.

As it is, the gap stays at 10 points. There’s still no guarantee that Martin will take part in Malaysia. Further checks revealed he only suffered a non-displaced fracture to his distal radius; there had initially been fears more than one bone was broken. For now, he doesn’t need surgery.

But even Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola thinks it will be “very difficult” for Martin to line up on the grid at Sepang.

Malaysia hasn’t been the best of venues for Marquez over the years. So, he may not be able to inflict maximum damage on Martin. Then there is the uncertainty over the Qatar Grand Prix, which could be called off at any minute if the war in the Gulf region escalates.

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That is a blessing and a curse for Martin. One less round gives him more time to recover and takes points away from Marquez. Conversely, it gives the Aprilia rider fewer opportunities to salvage his championship hopes.

Ifs and buts don’t count for much in life. But one must ponder how different the Phillip Island weekend could have been had MotoGP brought the grand prix forward to Saturday, as had been initially suggested as a possibility. Martin may not have been pushing as hard as he was in the sprint, and therefore avoided that crash.

But that’s racing.

Why wasn’t Phillip Island’s final MotoGP race saved?

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix is a hard pill to swallow. Phillip Island deserved a send-off befitting a circuit that has led to some of MotoGP’s best racing, Saturday’s sprint included.

2026 Australian GP was cancelled due to the weather © Gold and Goose

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But did MotoGP take an unnecessary risk?

The weather forecast was bleak from earlier in the week. VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio suggested on Thursday that a change to the schedule was a possibility and discussions at that time were being had.

The weather was iffy for Saturday, but more favourable. As was the case in 2023, there was the option of swapping the grand prix and the sprint to ensure the main race was preserved.

A spokesperson from MotoGP Group stated that the forecasts did not predict the visibility issues that ultimately called off the grand prix.

“Race Direction was monitoring the weather forecast very closely for the weekend,” the statement read. “There was a forecast for rain and wind on Sunday, but not to the level that would risk not being able to hold the races.

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“As of Saturday, there was no information that visibility would be limiting and that helicopter flight would not be possible on Sunday.”

Marc Marquez felt the track conditions would have been “acceptable”, but the medical helicopter couldn’t fly because of the visibility, and calling off the race was the right call. Still, Phillip Island’s weather has always thrown up things forecasts haven’t picked up…