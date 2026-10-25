Pecco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted on Phillip Island cancellation

Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP riders were not consulted on the decision to cancel the Phillip Island race.

Francesco Bagnaia walks on the Phillip Island grid after the MotoGP race was cancelled.
Francesco Bagnaia walks on the Phillip Island grid after the MotoGP race was cancelled.
© Gold & Goose

MotoGP riders were not asked their opinion about cancelling the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, says Francesco Bagnaia.

Ordinarily, you would expect riders to be asked their thoughts on conditions whenever they are especially sketchy, or sketchy enough to warrant the consideration of cancelling the race, or even delaying it.

But the MotoGP race at Phillip Island today was cancelled for visibility that prevented the medical helicopters from flying, rather than for track conditions.

As such, Francesco Bagnaia says riders just need to accept the decision to not race by race direction.

Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Rain delay on Sunday at Phillip Island, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“No,” Bagnaia told TNT Sports when asked if the riders had had a say on the decision to cancel.

“But in these kind of situations we need to respect the decisions of the [management].”

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Bagnaia said that he would’ve liked to have raced, even if conditions were difficult.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said on the matter. “It’s clear that the condition was a bit tricky, very cold, but I think we raced in worse conditions than this. 

“It’s a shame to have this kind of Sunday, remain in the garage in a track like this, the last time. I just hope that in the future we can come back to enjoy because like we saw yesterday the races produced in this track are amazing, great battles. 

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“So, it’s a shame, but I really hope in the future we can come back.”

Bagnaia’s feeling that Phillip Island deserved a better send-off than a multi-hour wait for conditions to improve with no positive result was echoed by home rider Senna Agius, whose first premier class race in Australia will be the first grand prix to take place in Adelaide.

“I’m devastated,” said Moto2 rider Agius to TNT Sports after the cancellation.

“Look at all these fans here, they wanted to see a motorcycle race today and, okay, Moto2 got cancelled a couple of hours ago, but MotoGP was pretty sad to not run. 

“It is what it is. I understand safety is a priority and it was just a bit sad that we couldn’t have the event on today even if track conditions were rideable – there’s no dramas, there’s not that much standing water. 

MotoGP bikes lined up at 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP bikes lined up at 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But I understand there’s a bigger picture.

“But a big shame for the fans, a big shame for the sport today, and the last Phillip Island [race] didn’t get the roar it needed.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Pecco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted on Phillip Island cancellation
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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