Jack Miller airs frustration over Phillip Island MotoGP cancellation

Jack Miller says the cancellation of the Phillip Island MotoGP race was “a punch in the stomach”.

Jack Miller speaks to the Phillip Island fans, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jack Miller speaks to the Phillip Island fans, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The cancellation of the Phillip Island MotoGP was a “punch in the stomach” for Jack Miller.

Not only was the race due to be the final MotoGP race at the iconic Victoria track, but for Miller it was also set to be his last home race as a grand prix rider before moving to WorldSBK next year.

Pramac Yamaha had prepared a special gold-and-green livery for Miller’s last home grand prix, but the Australian was never able to race it with Sunday’s cancellation.

The justification for cancelling the race was not the condition of the circuit itself but because the visibility was too poor for the medical helicopter to be able to fly.

Jack Miller parade lap wheelie, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jack Miller parade lap wheelie, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But, for Miller, just reasons given by MotoGP for the cancellation of the race do not compensate for the reality of the situation.

“To be honest, it can't be put into words, it's a punch in the stomach,” said Jack Miller, as reported by Speedweek.

“I wasn't happy with a lot of the way it went on Sunday, but we'll save that for another conversation.”

Miller elaborated slightly more: “As I said, I won't go into more detail now. But you can get an idea: There is more than one hospital in Melbourne in this area – that's one thing, apart from many other things. 

“It was also not that it had rained heavily throughout the day; there were time windows in which we could have ridden. But in the end, it is the way it is.”

Jack Miller, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Miller was speaking on Thursday at the Malaysian Grand Prix, where uncertainty still remains over the destiny of next week’s Qatar Grand Prix. Should Qatar take place, Malaysia will be Miller’s fourth-from-final race in the premier class; if it does not, only Portimao and Valencia will remain in the four-time MotoGP winner’s grand prix career.

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Jack Miller airs frustration over Phillip Island MotoGP cancellation
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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