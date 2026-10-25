Jack Miller tells MotoGP fans “You deserve better” after Phillip Island cancellation

Jack Miller struggled to control his emotions as he spoke to the Phillip Island fans after Sunday's Australian MotoGP was cancelled due to poor weather.

The Pramac Yamaha rider had a special green and gold livery for what was his final home Grand Prix as well as MotoGP's farewell to the legendary Australian circuit.

But Miller only got to show off the colours during a parade lap.

After cancelling warm-up, followed by the Moto3 and Moto2 races due to limited visibility affecting the medical helicopter, organisers set a provisional 4pm pit lane opening time for the MotoGP race.

Miller fan, rain, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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However, visibility failed to improve, causing the race to be cancelled and leaving MotoGP's final lap at Phillip Island as a parade in front of the drenched fans.

After performing a big stoppie on the home straight, Miller parked his Yamaha and headed towards the grandstands, throwing his gloves and boots into the crowd before addressing the fans over the circuit PA system.

"This is not good," said an emotional Miller.

"You guys have sat through some shit today, and I'm sorry for that.

“At least we got out on track this year, but this is a tough pill to swallow.

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Jack Miller, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I was praying for rain all weekend and we got the rain but obviously we weren’t organised enough to get the racing going.

“It’s a tough one.

"You guys deserve better. All of you have done a fantastic job turning out for Phillip Island, sitting through traffic, sitting through dog shit weather and all the rest of it.

“You guys are amazing, so thank you very much,” added Miller.

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The only consolation for Miller is that he’ll be back at Phillip Island for next year’s WorldSBK season opener, held in the Australian summer.

Meanwhile, the Australian MotoGP is moving to the new Adelaide street circuit from next season.