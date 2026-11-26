After 15 years, Jack Miller bids farewell to the Grand Prix paddock at this weekend’s Valencia finale.

The Australian spent three seasons in Moto3, battling Alex Marquez for the 2014 crown before being promoted straight to MotoGP with Honda in 2015.

Miller has gone on to ride for five different teams and four manufacturers.

He made history as the first satellite race winner in a decade with Marc VDS Honda at Assen in 2016, before arriving at Pramac to ride Ducati machinery.

Jack Miller, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Nine Pramac podiums led to promotion to the factory Ducati squad, where Miller took three more MotoGP wins alongside team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Replaced by Enea Bastianini for 2023, Miller then moved to Red Bull KTM, where he took a 23rd podium before returning to Pramac for the start of its new Yamaha era.

Miller came within 0.066s of a Yamaha Sprint rostrum in Australia last season and has a best finish of seventh on the new V4 at Phillip Island this season.

“Emotionally, this has been coming for a while, so you're prepared,” Miller, who will remain with Yamaha but switch to WorldSBK next season, told MotoGP.com on Thursday at Valencia.

Reflecting on the many manufacturers and teams he has raced for, Miller said he takes “immense pride” in still being warmly welcomed into each of their garages:

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Jack Miller,2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Immense pride to work with so many amazing people through four different manufacturers, [let alone] teams, but to be able to have shared those experiences with so many amazing people - and still be able to walk into all of those garages and not have somebody say one bad thing about you is something I'm extremely proud of. “

Miller hopes the tight and twisty Valencia layout will allow him to make a ‘strong’ finish to his Grand Prix career.

“Valencia is probably one of my favourite tracks, honestly. So looking forward to hopefully finishing out strong. Not too many long straights around this joint - it's a bit of a go-kart track - so hopefully our bike should be somewhat competitive.”

Miller is set to use the special Phillip Island livery he was denied the chance to race in Australia on Sunday.

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Pramac Yamaha’s Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara will take Miller’s place alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu for the new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027.