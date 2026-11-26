Pecco Bagnaia has revealed he suffered a small haematoma on his brain during the Qatar accident, prematurely ending his Ducati MotoGP career.

The Italian underwent surgery after fracturing two metatarsal bones in his right foot when he was taken out by Fermin Aldeguer early in the Lusail Sprint on 7 November.

Although ruled out of Portimao, the double MotoGP champion was expected to be fit for a final Ducati appearance at this weekend’s Valencia finale.

However, Ducati announced on Wednesday that “final medical checks… did not give the green light to get back on the bike.”

Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati. © Gold and Goose

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No further details were given. However, speaking alongside Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna at an emotional ‘Ducati farewell’ press conference in Valencia, Bagnaia was quoted by Sky Italia as saying:

"I'm not racing because of a small ‘hematoma’ on my head [brain].”

Aprilia debut: "At the moment, the doctors have said 'no' "

It’s not yet clear if Bagnaia will be able to make his Aprilia debut in Tuesday’s test.

"At the moment, the doctors have said 'no' to Tuesday's test, too," Bagnaia said.

"But since there are still five days left, the small hematoma could - I really hope - improve.

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"In any case, if I could take the test, I should be very calm."

Bagnaia has been a Ducati rider for his entire eight-year MotoGP career and holds the record for most Ducati MotoGP victories (31).

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez's new team-mate, Pedro Acosta, will make his Ducati debut at the Valencia test.