Brad Binder has been describes as “the symbol of the way we race” by KTM boss Pit Beirer ahead of his final race with the brand.

Binder will move to BMW in WorldSBK next season after over a decade with KTM, having first joined the Austrian manufacturer in Moto3 back in 2015.

A year later he won the Moto3 title with KTM, and then took the brand’s Moto2 chassis to second in 2019 Moto2 championship.

The South African would also take KTM’s first MotoGP win at Brno in 2020 before a memorable second triumph in Austria in 2021.

Brad Binder, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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After seven seasons in KTM’s MotoGP project and 12 seasons with the Austrian factory overall, Binder is by far the manufacturer’s longest-serving race rider and has left a clear impression on the people he’s worked with.

“In many ways Brad [Binder] has been the symbol of the way we race in KTM,” said KTM motorsport director Pir Beirer.

“This serious kid from the other side of the world went all-in every day to give the best of himself and take the maximum of the bike, the team and the guys around him. A combination like this cannot just go on and on but the friendship can.

“We will really enjoy this Valencian Grand Prix.

“Brad will forever have a very special place in our story and our memories. We wish him all the luck next year and our doors will always be open.”

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Aki Ajo with Brad Binder. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Aki Ajo, Red Bull Factory Racing KTM team manager, added: “Valencia will be emotional for me, the team and the company and everyone who has been lucky to work with Brad [Binder].

“There is a solid reason why he has made a long career – longer than many other riders – with one brand and one crew. Every step of the way Brad was willing to learn, to work and to give his very best.

“We have had more than 10 years together with success at each turn and it’s been very rewarding for all of us to be a part of that. Best of luck for the future Brad.”