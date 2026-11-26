Moto2 race winner Sergio Garcia, who was close to a MotoGP move two years ago, has announced his retirement from racing at the age of just 23.

The Spaniard made his grand prix debut in the Moto3 class in 2019 and won for the first time at his home Valencia race at the end of the campaign.

In 2022, he was runner-up in the standings to future Pramac Yamaha rider Izan Guevara, before stepping up to Moto2 the following season.

Moving to the MT Helmets team in 2024, Garcia won twice in the first five rounds to put himself in the title fight, and became linked to MotoGP seats.

Sergio Garcia, 2024 Moto2 season © Gold and Goose

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Crushed MotoGP dream was the beginning of the end

Garcia led the Moto2 standings at the halfway stage of the 2024 season, and was heavily linked to MotoGP seats with Trackhouse Aprilia and Pramac Yamaha.

He ultimately lost out to Ai Ogura and Jack Miller, with Garcia’s Spanish passport working against him.

After finishing fourth at the British Grand Prix, when it became apparent that his MotoGP avenues were closed off, Garcia’s season nosedived.

He never finished inside the top five again and faded to fourth in a championship won by Ogura.

Sergio Garcia

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Injured at the start of 2025, he lost his ride partway through the campaign and competed sporadically as a replacement rider for the rest of the year.

He was granted a full-time return this year by Gresini, but struggled for form and suffered an injury in Australia, which has ended his campaign early.

As such, Garcia will not be able to compete in front of his home fans in Valencia this weekend, and has now announced his retirement from racing at the age of just 23.

“I leave with a full heart”

In a statement on his social media channels, Garcia says he is ending his sporting career “with a full heart” and is excited about the future.

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“It’s never easy to say goodbye to something that has been such a big part of your life,” he began.

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“A shoulder injury has forced me to stop earlier than expected, preventing me from finishing the season and saying goodbye to all of you in Valencia, something I would have been very excited about.

“After a lot of thinking, meditating and valuing everything I have experienced, I have made the decision to end my sports career.

“It's been years of dreams, sacrifices, joys, difficult moments and most of all, a lot of learning.

“I feel lucky to have experienced everything this sport has given me and to have shared this path with so many amazing people.

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“Thank you to my family, my personal team, my sponsors and everyone who has been by my side pushing and believing in me every step of the way.

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“And thank you to the fans, for your unconditional love, which has always been a very special part of this journey.

“Today ends one stage, but begins another with the same excitement to discover what's coming. I leave with a full heart and with the satisfaction of having pursued my dream to the end.

“Thank you for so much. See you on the road.”