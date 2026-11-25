Marc Marquez’s eighth MotoGP world title, and 10th in total, means there is no longer any doubt about who is the championship’s best ever rider, thinks Gigi Dall’Igna.

Marquez’s 2026 MotoGP title saw him surpass Valentino Rossi for the number of championships won – both overall and in the premier class specifically – and equal Giacomo Agostini with eight titles in the top flight of grand prix racing.

He did it despite being 102 points behind the championship lead after the Italian Grand Prix and at the age of 33 after missing two races in the middle of the season through injury and 16 years after his first world title.

For comparison, Rossi’s first title came in 1996 and his last in 2009, making a title-winning career of 13 years, while Agostini’s titles all came between 1966 and 1975.

Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini as an eight time MotoGP champion. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez (106) does still trail Rossi (115) and Agostini (122) in terms of race wins, but even still there is now no doubt for Ducati Corse general manager Dall’Igna who is the best rider in MotoGP history.

“Marc [Marquez] is certainly the best rider in history, I don't think there's any doubt," said Dall’Igna, speaking to Motorsport.com after the race in Portugal.

“Marc only has victory in mind, in fact, he doesn't care about anything else and is determined to always get the win.

“So, whatever happens, he knows that being number one is the only thing that matters.”

Dall’Igna also praised Marquez’s strength inside the pit box as a team player and as a motivator.

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Gigi Dall'Igna, Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“He also makes a difference in this, because the way he manages to pressure and motivate everyone is incredible,” said the Italian engineer.

“He's a driver who knows how to recognize even when he makes small mistakes, he's capable of saying 'I was wrong', which is not normal for a champion like him.

“I think this really makes the difference because I assure you it makes the rest of us give everything to try to get him to do what he has to do.”