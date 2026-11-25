The MotoGP riders’ title is already decided, but second place remains up for grabs, although Jorge Martin has downplayed his chances of taking it.

Martin goes into this weekend’s final MotoGP race of the season, in Valencia, sat in that second place in the riders’ standings, but with an advantage of just two points over Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi, of course, goes into the Valencia race as the most recent winner at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and as the winner of the last two grands prix, as well as last weekend’s Portuguese Sprint.

In comparison to Bezzecchi’s form, Martin has not won a race of any kind since he triumphed in the Silverstone Sprint, and his only grand prix win this year came way back at Le Mans. Plus, he has the lingering effects of the broken wrist he suffered at Phillip Island just a few weeks ago.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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As a result, Martin is not especially optimistic of his chances of beating Bezzecchi to that second in the championship.

“We both want to be second more than third,” said Jorge Martin in the post-race press conference in Portugal, where he finished second to Bezzecchi for his first podium since he was third in Indonesia.

“When I started the season my target was to finish in the top-three, so I already achieved that – I will finish in the top-three.

“If I am able to finish second it will be better, but I feel that at this moment the level of Marco [Bezzecchi] is incredible, the level of confidence, and it will be really difficult to beat him.

“I’m proud to be his team-mate because he always makes me better; I always look at his data, I always try to be a better rider and for sure I finish as a better rider than I was when I started this season.”

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Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi was also asked about the prospect of beating Martin to second, but he preferred to focus on the relationship they’ve had as team-mates at Aprilia Racing, which will be brought to an end after the Valencia race when Martin will leave for Yamaha.

“I mean, it’s true that it’s always better to finish second than third, so for sure we will fight,” Bezzecchi said.

“Will be a nice one. Jorge [Martin] is always super-fast and when he has confidence he’s too strong, so it will be nice.

“It will be our last race sharing the box, so it will be also a special moment. I think we found something that we didn’t expect: a strong relationship, a good mood inside the box, all the factory working well all together.

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“Obviously the rivalry is there on the track, as you saw today, we touch sometimes, we overtake [each other] many times, but this is racing. But it will be cool and hopefully will be a nice race.”