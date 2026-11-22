Jorge Martin came up six points short of taking the 2026 MotoGP title fight to the Valencia season finale.

Second for Martin, behind Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, combined with eighth Marc Marquez, gave the Ducati rider his record-equalling eighth premier-class title with a round to spare.

“I just want to congratulate Marc for his title. For me it was a big honour and privilege to be almost at his level,” Martin said.

“What he did, coming from so far back to recover those points and finish on top is amazing. So really congratulations to Marc.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I feel this season gave me a lot of experience. I am a better rider today, I am a better person today, and I will keep it for the future.

“This is not done; I will put my name on that trophy again, I'm 100% sure.

“I don't know when, but I'm really focused to do it again.”

Martin joined Aprilia from Pramac Ducati as the reigning MotoGP champion in 2025, but multiple injuries meant this year was his first - and only - ‘full’ RS-GP season.

Martin will move to Yamaha, currently last in the constructors' standings, for next year’s 850cc era.

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I think this year was a building year. I was trying to improve, always struggling on Friday, always arriving on Sunday,” Martin said.

“When you want to fight for titles, you need to be already strong on Friday.

“So, this was the pity, I needed a bit more of speed, knowing a bit more the Aprilia.

“But I'm really proud of the job we did.

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“To fight with Marc - now the best in history in MotoGP [era] - for a title gave me a lot of motivation, showed my talent, my level.

Portimao MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Marc Marquez (8th). © Peter McLaren

“As I said before, I think I am one of the best on the grid, and I will fight during all my career to put my name back again on that trophy.

“I will be obsessed with that.

“Even if I don’t get it, I will be a better guy when I retire.”

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Martin heads to Valencia with a slim two-point lead over Bezzecchi in the fight for title runner-up.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren