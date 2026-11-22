The FIM MotoGP stewards have penalised Johann Zarco for a collision with Alex Marquez on the opening lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

LCR Honda rider Zarco was battling with Alex Marquez on the run into Turn 10 on the first lap of Sunday’s race at Portimao when the incident happened.

Zarco lost the front of his Honda trying to overtake Marquez and forced the Gresini rider to run into the gravel trap.

The Frenchman’s race was over instantly, while Marquez continued until the end of lap 11, when he pulled into pitlane.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Zarco handed penalty for 2026 finale

The FIM MotoGP stewards announced during the race that the incident would be investigated after the chequered flag.

After a review, the stewards have given Zarco a long lap penalty for next weekend’s finale at the Valencia Grand Prix.

A statement from the stewards read: “On 22 November 2026 at 13:03:33 during the MotoGP Race of the REPSOL GRAND PRIX OF PORTUGAL at Turn 11 you caused a contact and an adverse effect for rider #73 MARQUEZ.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP™ competitors and teams, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors. It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed a Long Lap Penalty. The Long Lap Penalty shall be served by the rider in the next Grand Prix race in the Championship* (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations).

“The FIM MotoGP Stewards clarify that in case of non-participation or non-completion of the next event due to a subsequent and unrelated injury, illness or other problem (not suffered during the penalised incident itself), then the penalty is deemed to have been served.

“In case of non-participation in the applicable race at the next event for any reason specifically related to this penalised incident, the penalty shall be served at the next Championship event in which the rider participates (as per the penalties protocol issued by the FIM MotoGP Stewards on 27TH February 2026).”

Marquez pulled out of the race due to numbness in his arm following his recent shoulder surgery.

LCR suffered a double DNF as Diogo Moreira crashed out on the final lap.

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However, he is now officially rookie of the year.