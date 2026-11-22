It could be third-time lucky for Marc Marquez as the reigning champion gets another opportunity to wrap up the 2026 MotoGP crown at Portimao this afternoon.

Marquez was on course to seal a record-equalling eighth premier-class title until he fell from third as raindrops intensified on the penultimate lap of Saturday’s Sprint.

That uncharacteristic mistake, his first in a race since Le Mans in May, means the title stays alive into this afternoon’s Grand Prix, when Marquez faces even better odds.

The factory Ducati star only needs to finish in the top nine, even if closest rival Jorge Martin wins the race, to be champion ahead of next weekend's Valencia finale.

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“Fine. Everything okay. Sunny day, so looks better than yesterday,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com's Elliot York during the Sunday morning autograph session.

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Wet conditions in warm-up meant Marquez was among almost half the field not to set a lap time, although he did go out on track for a pair of installation laps.

“I went out because I crashed in the sprint race, so just to check everything was fine with the bike, and that's it.”

The Spaniard admitted a title chance always brings extra tension.

“It will be like the other times: The first laps stiff, then step by step I will release a bit everything,” he said. “It will be a long race, but just try to be super-concentrated and, of course, the main priority is finishing the race.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin, who starts just seventh on the grid, failed to take maximum advantage of Marquez’s Sprint mistake with fifth place. However, he feels he can fight for the podium this afternoon.

“I'm feeling good. I woke up just 45 minutes ago, so in the warm-up I was still sleeping a bit!” Martin said of the earlier-than-usual start.

“But feeling good, a sunny day, so we will enjoy the race and try to do our best.

“I'm in the podium fight, so I will try my best. I think we found something in terms of riding, in terms of the setup, to try to help me have a bit more performance.

"So yeah, [the podium] is the target. I will try my best; will be a long race and we need to be really, really focused.”

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

After leading the Sprint from start to finish, Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is seeking his first MotoGP Sprint and Grand Prix double from pole position this afternoon.

“I feel good. Hopefully the sun will shine all day, and this is already super positive,” Bezzecchi said.

“It was a strange warm-up, as you saw with the wet conditions, but hopefully the race will be quite standard.

“I feel good on the bike. I'll try my best to make a good performance.”

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After the late rain, Bezzecchi won the Sprint by a record 8.4s from Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Aprilia wins 2026 MotoGP teams' title. © Aprilia Racing

Aprilia rules out team tactics

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola ruled out trying to apply any kind of team strategy.

“No, I don't think we are going to play; we will do our race,” Rivola said.

“If Marco has a good start, I think he has the chance to push and create a gap, but never say never in our sport.

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“But no [special] strategy. Jorge needs to have a good start also, and then do his race.

“What we cannot control, we cannot control.”

MotoGP title chase after Portimao Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

While Marquez fumbled his riders’ title chance, Aprilia became the first world champions of the year by securing the MotoGP teams’ title on Saturday.

“We were lucky yesterday with Marc. Honestly, I'm sorry for him. It's just a matter of postponing by one day.

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“But this doesn't change the fact that the [Aprilia] team is finally world champions.

“It's a big reward to all the Noale guys, including Jorge and Marco, obviously.”

While the riders' title is a long shot, Aprilia is just three points behind Ducati in the constructors' title.