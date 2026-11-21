Marc Marquez was one-and-a-half laps from an eighth MotoGP world title when he crashed out of the Portuguese Sprint, which almost cost his brother the podium position he had inherited.

Alex Marquez had been following Marc Marquez for several laps by lap 11. By then, the championship leader was almost a second ahead of his younger sibling, while the Gresini Racing rider had opened a similar margin over Pedro Acosta in fifth.

Marquez’s crash came at turn seven, a fast right-hander notorious for severely injuring Jorge Martin when he crashed there in 2021 as a rookie.

Fortunately for the Ducati Lenovo Team rider, on this occasion he was able to walk away unharmed. For Alex Marquez, though, there was concern for a few corners as he had seen the crash, but had not seen the aftermath.

Alex Marquez chases Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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He resorted to looking the big screens around the circuit as he continued in the race to try to see if he could ascertain the condition of his brother, and lost time in the process, also because the rain that caused Marc to fall he became concerned would result in a crash for himself in his first race back after shoulder surgery.

“I lost a little bit the concentration on that point [when Marc Marquez crashed],” Alex Marquez told TNT Sports after the Sprint.

“I was thinking about me because, after that corner, turn 10 was so slippery, turn nine that is fast I said ‘Here I don’t want to crash’, and also not in turns 10 and 11.

“In that point I lost a lot of seconds, the behind group caught me again and I was checking the TV to see if Marc [Marquez] stood up and was okay, and for this also I lost a lot of time.

“I saw that he was fine and I said ‘Now I need to defend my position in the last lap’. I was able to do it – happy for that and especially because it’s an unexpected Sprint podium, honestly, because I was expecting to start the race and make sixth or seventh maximum.

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Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“So, happy for that, but tomorrow will be another story, 25 laps here pushing on the limit will be so long for me, so I will need to control the risk especially.”

Marquez added that, with his physical condition, he feels at the moment it will be tough for him to finish the 25-lap grand prix on Sunday.

“At this point I say it’s impossible to make 25 laps in a row, to make a complete race,” he said.

“But we will see how I will wake up tomorrow, we will see how I will be feeling in the Warm Up.

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“I want to take care and not play with the risk; I want to control everything and arrive to Valencia a little bit better.”