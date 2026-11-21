Marc Marquez admits he was “not conscious enough that it was so wet” when he crashed out of winning the 2026 MotoGP title in the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint.

The Ducati rider was a lap and a half away from becoming an eight-time world champion when rain began to fall heavier at Portimao.

Running in third at the time, with Jorge Martin in sixth, Marquez was on course to wrap up the championship so long as the Aprilia rider didn’t progress to fourth.

But Marquez crashed at Turn 7 on the penultimate lap, with the title battle now carrying over into Sunday’s grand prix.

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“I didn’t realise it was wet at that corner”

The sprint had been brought forward by 30 minutes due to threats of poor weather in the forecast, with the rain flag shown on lap two of the race.

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When it intensified again in the latter stages, Marquez got caught out.

“It’s like this,” he told TNT Sports.

“For that reason we have the big advantage, luckily.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“But it was a very difficult sprint race, and especially on that lap it started to rain more.

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“When I arrived at that corner, just with both tyres I didn’t realise it was that wet at that corner.

“But it is what it is; one and a half laps away from achieving our main goal. But, tomorrow we will have another opportunity.

“In the beginning already it was very tricky. It was this kind of spray that you don’t realise a lot, but the asphalt is quite wet.

“But there I was calm, even when the other riders attacked me.

“But when it was dry, the feeling was good.

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“But unluckily for us, the last two laps for us that spray started again and I arrived at that Turn 8.

“I was not conscious enough that it was so wet. But the first one who arrives of the group normally makes the mistake, and this time I did the mistake.”

“Tomorrow we will have another chance”

Marquez has to finish in the top nine on Sunday regardless of where Bezzecchi and Martin are to win the championship.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

As such, the Ducati rider says he is “calm” after his crash.

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“I mean, it’s true that the people want to celebrate as soon as possible.

“But I’m calm. The good thing is that I crashed but I’m perfect in terms of physical condition.

“So, tomorrow we will have another chance. The positive thing is Martin finished fifth; the negative thing is Bezzecchi won.

“So, still he’s alive in the championship. But tomorrow we will try to close.”