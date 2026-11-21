Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi has claimed pole for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez starts from second for his title match point in the sprint.

Final practice at Portimao began in rain conditions, but slick tyres were already being used by some riders in the early stages for Q1.

It was completely dry for the start of the Q2 pole shootout, with Bezzecchi and Marquez locking horns for top spot.

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi ultimately claimed his 15th pole in MotoGP with a new lap record of 1m37.201s.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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He beat Ducati’s Marquez by almost half a second, though the reigning champion is in a strong position now to wrap up the championship in Saturday’s sprint.

Nearest title rival Jorge Martin could only qualify seventh on his factory Aprilia. If the sprint finishes as it starts, Marquez will be champion.

Marquez set the initial pace in Q2 with a 1m38.361s, before improving on his second flying lap to a 1m38.013s.

Bezzecchi challenged this at the end of his first run, closing Marquez’s advantage down to just 0.060s with eight minutes to go.

As the session ticked into its closing stages, Marquez and Bezzecchi began to light up the timing screens.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Marquez was the first to set a new session-best of 1m37.695s.

But it would not be enough to stop Bezzecchi from storming to pole on a 1m37.201s to beat Marquez by 0.494s.

Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top three on the VR46 Ducati, 0.622s off the pace set by Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez was fourth on the Trackhouse Aprilia ahead of Friday pacesetter Alex Marquez, while Pedro Acosta was sixth on the leading KTM.

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Martin, who needs to stop Marquez from outscoring him by two points in the sprint to keep the title fight alive, will have his work cut out for him from seventh on the grid.

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The 2024 world champion was 1.1s from polesitting team-mate Bezzecchi, with Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco trailing him.

Brad Binder rounded out the top 10 on the factory KTM, while LCR’s Diogo Moreira brushed off a massive crash in Q1 to qualify 11th ahead of Ducati stand-in Iker Lecuona.

The late red flag in Q1 for Moreira’s crash proved costly for Pramac’s Jack Miller, who pitted in the closing stages.

He was the best of the Yamahas in 13th.

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Full 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results