Marc Marquez was enthusiastic to hear Hollywood superstar Christian Bale calling him a “god of motorcycles” and saying he wanted to play the Spaniard in a MotoGP movie.

The 52-year-old British actor, best known for his roles as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, among many others, is a huge MotoGP fan.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated in promotion of his new film Madden, in which he plays Raiders owner Al Davis, Bale was asked what other sports stars he’d like to see movies made about and who he would like to play.

“Well, I believe a movie has been made, but I, unfortunately, haven’t seen it,” he began.

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“But I just watched the documentary on Tyson, and he is a fascinating dude.

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“But let’s also mention Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini, Marc Marquez as well.

“Those are all MotoGP [riders], motorcycle racers: Gods on motorcycles.”

When asked about Bale’s comments on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marquez seems pleased that the Hollywood star knew who he was.

“Of course, when great personalities of the world, I would say, even if they only say your name, even if it’s in a good way or a bad way,” he said.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“But they already know [who] you [are]. So, if it’s in a good way, then, of course, it’s much better.”

Marquez comes into Saturday’s action at Portimao with his second chance this year to win the world championship.

He needs to outscore Jorge Martin by two points in today’s sprint or win the half-distance race to be crowned champion.

If he does so, Marquez will be the first rider in history to win the MotoGP title in a sprint race.

Victory in 2026 will see Marquez become an eight-time MotoGP world champion, joining Giacomo Agostini as the rider with the most premier class titles.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez would also become the first rider in history to have overcome a points deficit of over 100 to win the title.

Should the championship battle continue into Sunday, MotoGP reshaped the race schedule in anticipation.

Previously, MotoGP was due to be the second race on the bill, but the programme has been brought forward so Moto3 and Moto2 run before MotoGP.