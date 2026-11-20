Cal Crutchlow has dismissed speculation that Marc Marquez might retire from MotoGP after winning this year’s title.

The Spaniard heads into the penultimate Portimao round on the verge of a record-equalling eighth premier-class crown.

However, Marquez also underwent a seventh operation on his right arm and shoulder earlier this season, and admits he now has to carefully manage his strength over a race weekend.

Some of Marquez’s former rivals, most recently Stefan Bradl, have suggested he could decide to retire once he seals a landmark tenth world title this year.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Crutchlow, who faced Marquez as a fellow Honda rider from 2015-2020, disagrees:

“Marc Marquez won't quit. If he signed a two-year contract [until the end of 2028], he'll do a two-year contract,” Crutchlow told MotoGP.com during Friday afternoon practice at Portimao.

“I understand why they're saying it, I understand the logic behind it, but I'm sure what Marc's thinking is he'll want to win on the 850 as well.

“It's on a different bike. He never rode the 800 before. He's won many times on 1000, he's won with different manufacturers now, and he'll want to win in the 850s.

“To say that he potentially could stop now, you've got no chance.”

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Cal Crutchlow, Stuart Higgs, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Earlier in the day, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said he was 'absolutely sure' Marquez would still be on the MotoGP grid next season.