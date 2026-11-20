Jack Miller will make his MotoGP farewell in the special Australian livery he was denied the chance to race in at Phillip Island.

After unveiling the special home colours ahead of the event, the cancellation of the Grand Prix meant Miller only got to complete a wet parade lap in the livery.

However, Pramac Yamaha team director Gino Borsoi has confirmed they will now bring the livery back as a “present” for Miller's MotoGP farewell at Valencia.

“It's our present to Jack Miller, because after a long career in MotoGP, he needs to finish his career in a good way - I hope not only with the livery, but also with a nice result,” Borsoi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard on Friday in Portimao.

Jack Miller, special livery, parade lap, Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

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“So we will show the nice livery in Valencia… for all the fans that he has and also for the team. We wish and we hope the best for Jack Miller for the future.”

Miller will remain with Yamaha but switch to WorldSBK for the 2027 season.

Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara will take over the Australian’s seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu, ruled out of the closing stages of his rookie MotoGP season by a shoulder injury, is expected to watch Miller’s farewell from the Pramac garage.

“I'm pretty sure Toprak will be in Valencia as a guest to be with us and see the race,” said Borsoi.

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Miller, a race winner for Honda and Ducati, who also took a podium with KTM, began his penultimate MotoGP weekend with seventh place in FP1 at Portimao.