Kayla Yaakov's dream Ducati MotoGP ride made 2026 a year to remember, but her team's sponsor is now embroiled in a $600m fraud scandal.

Kayla Yaakov has enjoyed a season to remember in 2026, becoming the first woman to finish on the podium at the Daytona 200 before being handed an extraordinary opportunity to ride Marc Marquez’s Ducati MotoGP bike.

However, her Rahal Ducati Moto team is now facing an unwelcome distraction after one of the founders of its primary sponsor, Droplight, was arrested in connection with an alleged $600 million investment fraud scheme.

Phillip Patrick Williams was arrested on 18 November alongside Devin Allen Johnson after US authorities unsealed a criminal complaint accusing the pair of securities fraud and wire fraud.

Kayla Yaakov. Credit: Instagram/Kayla Yaakov.

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The allegations relate to Backward Hat Capital, an investment business the two men allegedly founded in 2022.

According to the US Department of Justice, Backward Hat raised more than $600 million from over 2,000 investors, claiming to generate returns through foreign exchange trading.

Prosecutors allege that the investment strategy was largely fictitious, with more than $200 million of incoming investor funds being used to pay earlier investors, while hundreds of millions of dollars were transferred to company insiders.

Williams is also a co-founder of Droplight, the company sponsoring Yaakov's No.19 Ducati Panigale V2 in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Droplight has become an increasingly prominent name in American motorsport, with sponsorship interests extending into other racing categories.

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Yaakov rode the GP26 Marc Marquez races © Gold and Goose

The allegations have prompted a response from Rahal Ducati Moto, who said: "We are aware of the allegations and are on a fact finding mission."

It is important to note that Droplight itself has not been named in the criminal complaint, which concerns the alleged activities of Backward Hat Capital.

The developments come during what has been a significant year for Yaakov, who made history in March when she became the first woman to finish on the Daytona 200 podium, taking third place in the prestigious American race.

Her performances subsequently earned her an invitation to Ducati's World Ducati Week celebrations at Misano in July, where she was given the opportunity to ride Marc Márquez's Desmosedici GP26 MotoGP machine.

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Yaakov also rode Nicolò Bulega's factory Panigale V4 R WorldSBK bike, with guidance from two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

The experience made her the first woman to ride a Ducati MotoGP motorcycle, marking another significant milestone in her racing career.