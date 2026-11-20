Former Moto2 world champion and MotoGP podium finisher Stefan Bradl has been appointed HRC Sporting Coordinator.

The German beat Marc Marquez to the 2011 Moto2 crown before racing for LCR Honda, Forward Yamaha and Aprilia during his full-time MotoGP career.

Bradl, whose sole MotoGP podium came from pole position at Laguna Seca in 2013, then began a long test, wild-card and replacement rider role for HRC.

The 36-year-old’s last race was at the 2024 Barcelona finale, but he has continued as an HRC test rider alongside TV work for ServusTV.

Marc Marquez speaks to Stefan Bradl in the pits at 2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

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A statement from HRC revealed that Bradl will now ‘begin the next stage of his career as HRC Sporting Coordinator, using his two decades of Grand Prix experience to assist HRC’s MotoGP riders on track in 2027 and beyond.

‘His new role will see him further strengthen and deepen the knowledge of the leadership team inside Honda HRC.

‘Stefan will also be available for interviews in pit lane during practice sessions and with media on the subject of Honda HRC's riders and their on track performance throughout the 2027 season.’

Honda has already confirmed Mikihiko Kawase as its new factory MotoGP team manager for 2027, with Alberto Puig moving into an advisory role.

Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio's future HRC role is still to be announced.

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Stefan Bradl, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Honda will field an all-new factory team line-up of Fabio Quartararo and Diogo Moreira for 2027, with rookie David Alonso joining Johann Zarco at LCR.