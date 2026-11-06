Jake Dixon finds MotoGP speed after Qatar crash, credits “pain” Cal Crutchlow

Jake Dixon endured an eventful Qatar MotoGP return before making major progress with help from Cal Crutchlow.

Jake Dixon crashes on Honda MotoGP return in Qatar, gets help from Cal Crutchlow
Jake Dixon crashes on Honda MotoGP return in Qatar, gets help from Cal Crutchlow
© Gold and Goose

Jake Dixon's MotoGP return got off to a nightmare start when the Englishman was sent sliding down the track just four minutes into his factory HRC debut in Qatar.

The former Moto2 title contender, who now races for HRC in WorldSBK, had already suffered a big tank-slapper before losing the front a few corners later.

“We did not have the best start to the day, it has to be said. I’m really sorry for the guys, but it’s such a professional team that we all bounced back and got to it,” said Dixon, completing his first MotoGP laps since 2021 as a replacement for Joan Mir.

The 30-year-old was 3.148s off the pace in last place by the end of the opening session, but made big progress in the evening, slashing over two seconds from his lap time to finish just two tenths behind LCR Honda regular Diogo Moreira.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“All of the Honda HRC engineers helped me a lot between sessions to understand the bike better and show me where we can improve,” Dixon added.

“I am happy with the speed we showed today and tonight it’ll be about seeing what areas and points and going to make the most difference.

“Crutchlow has also been a huge help, giving me great insight and being very clear - it’s really helpful to have someone with his experience in this situation.”

Cal Crutchlow, who made six race appearances for LCR earlier this season, was watching Dixon's progress from the pits - the TV cameras catching his reaction as he saw Dixon save the FP1 tank slapper, only to crash a few corners later:

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“Do you know what? Cal's a pain in my arse, that's what Cal is!” Dixon told TNT Sports.

“I absolutely love him, though. He's such a character, and he's great to have in my corner this weekend.

“He's helping me a lot with riding, because obviously he rode this bike this year, so he really gets it. He’s giving me some criticism as well, which is I want.

“So, yeah, great guy. Obviously, he was laughing at my moment this morning, and then when it panned to me crashing, he was like, "Oh God."

“He's just such a funny guy. It's great to have him around.”

Johann Zarco was the fastest Honda rider in eighth, with Dixon's team-mate Luca Marini in 13th.

Tags:

Jake Dixon
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow
Jake Dixon finds MotoGP speed after Qatar crash, credits “pain” Cal Crutchlow
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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