Honda issues vague statement to affirm Qatar MotoGP commitment

Honda has issued a statement to affirm its commitment to racing in the controversial Qatar MotoGP.

Honda says it will compete in the Qatar MotoGP next weekend.
Honda says it will compete in the Qatar MotoGP next weekend.
© Gold & Goose

Honda has published a statement which affirms its commitment to competing in the Qatar MotoGP.

The Qatar Grand Prix has been in uncertainty since the Middle East war between Iran, and the US and Israel began in February. Initially, the race was postponed until November, with the assumption that the conflict would have cooled or concluded by then.

However, the race is now just one week away and the war is ongoing. It has cooled for a period of time, but reports suggest that it could reignite this week after the mid-term elections in the US.

The riders have had several meetings together at last week’s Australian Grand Prix and this weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP, with a letter signed by the majority of riders having been sent to the championship organisers in Malaysia, as reported by GPOne.

Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The objective of the letter is to express to the series organisers the displeasure of the riders at the plans to go ahead with the race despite the conflict in the region. But the race is still due to go ahead.

A statement from Yamaha after the conclusion of the Malaysian race explicitly stated that the manufacturer will not compete in Qatar next week based on the company's travel policy for the Middle East region. That has now been followed by a statement from Honda which has affirmed its participation in the Lusail race.

“Honda HRC will compete in Round 20 of the MotoGP World Championship held in Qatar,” reads the statement from HRC, sent to Crash.net in response to a query about the company's travel policy.

“We have been working closely with the riders, our team members and MotoGPSEG [MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group] to ensure the weekend goes ahead.”

Honda's Joan Mir has cast doubt on his own participation in Qatar because of health reasons, as his blurred vision returned during the Malaysian Grand Prix, his first race since September.

Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha’s statement was met with one from MotoGP which threatened sporting penalties on the brand, although no statement has been made by the FIM, which is in control of sporting sanctions in the world championship.

Yamaha will still have representation in Qatar because the Pramac Moto2 team will compete there by their own choice. Pramac’s Izan Guevara leaves Malaysia 3.5 points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez.

Tags:

Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Honda issues vague statement to affirm Qatar MotoGP commitment
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Well rested” Joan Mir takes surprise Q2 spot in MotoGP return
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP star details worrying illness effects after Phillip Island withdrawal
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir reveals battle with vision problems ahead of Sepang MotoGP return
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir manager fumes over reporting of illness as he makes MotoGP return
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Misano MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda confirms Joan Mir MotoGP return for Malaysia
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Why Johann Zarco thinks Honda made the right MotoGP choice between Moreira and Alonso
Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Honda issues vague statement to affirm Qatar MotoGP commitment
39m ago
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
One Honda MotoGP rider also unsure of Qatar participation
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez to go to Qatar at “latest possible time” after awkward press conference exchange
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP responds to Yamaha’s Qatar GP boycott, warns of “implications”
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha won't race in Qatar MotoGP in serious escalation of standoff with organisers
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals surprising change in riding style since surgery
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez conquers career-long “weak point” to take control of MotoGP title race
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez withdraws from Qatar MotoGP race for surgery
3h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez ‘most important rider ever’, Ducati says as title chance looms
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez eases to Sepang MotoGP win to set up Qatar title chance
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP