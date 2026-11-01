Yamaha won't race in Qatar MotoGP in serious escalation of standoff with organisers

Next weekend’s Qatar MotoGP has been thrown into doubt after Yamaha announced that they will not be attending the event.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha has announced that it will not attend next weekend's planned Qatar MotoGP round due to 'existing company-wide travel restrictions'.

That means Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez will not be taking part.

However, it could also trigger similar decisions from some of the four other manufacturers, including MotoGP's other Japanese brand, Honda.

The full Yamaha statement released on Sunday evening at Sepang can be seen below:

'Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions.

'As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

'This decision reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.

'Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix.'

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Yamaha won't race in Qatar MotoGP in serious escalation of standoff with organisers
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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