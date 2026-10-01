Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test

Alex Rins may be retiring from two-wheeled racing at the end of this season, but he remains open to a MotoGP return if an opportunity arises in 2027.

Race winners Rins, Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli will all leave the premier-class grid after November’s Valencia finale.

While Miller and Binder are heading to WorldSBK, Rins has instead teased a future four-wheel project and insists he would still consider a one-off MotoGP return.

“Well, for sure, will always be available,” Rins said at Motegi.

Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Okay, I'm finishing this year my career as a [full time] MotoGP rider, but for sure if someone calls me in the middle of the season, ‘Hey, do you want to jump on the bike? Do you want to make a race?’

"For sure I will consider it. I mean, to race a MotoGP bike is always special.”

Rins also revealed he had asked Yamaha for the chance to sample its 850cc prototype and Pirelli tyres at the recent Red Bull Ring test.

The factory instead ran Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller, 2027 rookie Izan Guevara and test rider Augusto Fernandez.

“It's a shame that in this case Yamaha didn't give me the chance to test the bike, the 850, because I was keen to try the new tyres and these new regulations, but they didn't give me the chance,” he said. “For sure if someone calls me next year, I will consider.”

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Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Rins’ immediate focus is on what is set to be his final Japanese Grand Prix as a full-time MotoGP rider.

“We are giving everything in every race. Even more than our 100% in every race,” he said.

“This is a home GP for Yamaha. We've been in Iwata and Hamamatsu yesterday, and for sure they are really 'charged’.

“But the bike is the bike, and let's say that the guns that we have to fight are these ones. So we will give our best as always and let's see what happens.”

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Rins has a best finish of ninth so far this season on Yamaha’s underpowered V4.