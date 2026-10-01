Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test

Alex Rins is leaving MotoGP, but he is not closing the door completely.

Rins reveals Yamaha rejected 850cc test request
Rins reveals Yamaha rejected 850cc test request
© Gold and Goose

Alex Rins may be retiring from two-wheeled racing at the end of this season, but he remains open to a MotoGP return if an opportunity arises in 2027.

Race winners Rins, Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli will all leave the premier-class grid after November’s Valencia finale.

While Miller and Binder are heading to WorldSBK, Rins has instead teased a future four-wheel project and insists he would still consider a one-off MotoGP return.

“Well, for sure, will always be available,” Rins said at Motegi.

Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Okay, I'm finishing this year my career as a [full time] MotoGP rider, but for sure if someone calls me in the middle of the season, ‘Hey, do you want to jump on the bike? Do you want to make a race?’ 

"For sure I will consider it. I mean, to race a MotoGP bike is always special.”

Rins also revealed he had asked Yamaha for the chance to sample its 850cc prototype and Pirelli tyres at the recent Red Bull Ring test.

The factory instead ran Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jack Miller, 2027 rookie Izan Guevara and test rider Augusto Fernandez.

“It's a shame that in this case Yamaha didn't give me the chance to test the bike, the 850, because I was keen to try the new tyres and these new regulations, but they didn't give me the chance,” he said. “For sure if someone calls me next year, I will consider.”

Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Rins’ immediate focus is on what is set to be his final Japanese Grand Prix as a full-time MotoGP rider.

“We are giving everything in every race. Even more than our 100% in every race,” he said.

“This is a home GP for Yamaha. We've been in Iwata and Hamamatsu yesterday, and for sure they are really 'charged’.

“But the bike is the bike, and let's say that the guns that we have to fight are these ones. So we will give our best as always and let's see what happens.”

Rins has a best finish of ninth so far this season on Yamaha’s underpowered V4.

Tags:

Alex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
MotoGP
Why retiring Alex Rins was
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Yamaha to evolve tri-plane wing for 850 MotoGP era?
Toprak Razgatlioglu's 2026 Pramac Yamaha front wing.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “embarrassed” by “Bagger lap times” in Austrian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Great for him”: MotoGP champion praises Pedro Acosta after breakthrough MotoGP win
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Toprak identifies a “10% difference” to Fabio Quartararo at Austrian MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins teases Dakar, F3 possibilities after MotoGP exit
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Vision loss, dizziness behind Misano MotoGP retirement
Alex Rins, Misano MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
9m ago
Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, 2017 Vallencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco outlines knee surgery plan “to grow old in a good way”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
Is Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP championship challenge fading?
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test
3h ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition
3h ago
Jack Miller speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin surprised by Aprilia’s unwanted Motegi MotoGP stat
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season
4h ago
Honda will feature Red Bull branding again in 2027
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s blunt assessment of his MotoGP title hopes
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery
6h ago
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.