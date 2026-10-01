Pecco Bagnaia’s Motegi MotoGP memories: “Like Frank Sinatra!”

Pecco Bagnaia recalls riding “My Way” during last year’s Japanese MotoGP domination, but has far more modest expectations for his Motegi return.

Pecco Bagnaia recalls “My Way” feeling from 2025 Japanese MotoGP domination
Pecco Bagnaia recalls “My Way” feeling from 2025 Japanese MotoGP domination
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia has played down his chances of repeating last year’s shock double victory at Motegi, saying fighting for the top seven would be “realistic” this weekend.

The Japanese Grand Prix was the stand-out event of Bagnaia’s troubled 2025 season, when he suddenly dominated after spending much of the year struggling with the GP25.

Bagnaia won both races from pole position, but the breakthrough proved a flash in the pan rather than the turning point he and Ducati had hoped for.

The Italian returns after an even tougher 2026, where the double MotoGP champion is yet to win a grand prix race and sits only ninth in the world championship heading into the final stages of his Ducati career.

Pecco Bagnaia, Cristian Gabarrini.
Pecco Bagnaia, Cristian Gabarrini.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia has not stood on a MotoGP podium since Brno, where he won the Sprint before matching his season-best grand prix finish of third.

“Every season is different, so I don't have any expectation from this year,” Bagnaia said at Motegi on Thursday.

“I love the track, I love the people, I love the culture, so it's something that is always giving me good vibes.

“The reality is that we need to focus and the objective is to fight for top seven, to be realistic.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We need to understand the new asphalt, the differences of the tyres, and see if we can, maybe, solve the grip issue with the new asphalt.

“But in any case, another good track for braking, so I think that the gap can be smaller compared to other circuits, and I hope to start well tomorrow and have some good feelings.”

"Like Frank Sinatra!”

Asked what he remembered most about last year’s dominant Motegi weekend, Bagnaia replied: 

“Fantastic feeling. I was riding at 100%, and I was riding in my way…. Like Frank Sinatra!”

Is it possible to recover that feeling this weekend?

“It’s more or less two seasons that we are trying, but it's difficult.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia’s “My Way” Motegi MotoGP memories: “Like Frank Sinatra!”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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