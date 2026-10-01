Marc Marquez: “Last year wasn’t normal” as tense title defence reaches Motegi

A year ago, Marc Marquez arrived at the Japanese MotoGP with a huge 182-point title lead over younger brother Alex.

That advantage grew to 201 points by the end of the weekend, triggering emotional celebrations as Marc Marquez sealed a long-awaited ninth world championship with five rounds remaining.

But his title defence could scarcely be more different, with the factory Ducati rider returning to Motegi 12 points behind current leader Jorge Martin.

“This year is a normal championship. Last year wasn't normal to arrive in Motegi with that big advantage,” Marquez said on Thursday.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP © Gold & Goose

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“But yeah, this year things went in a different way, but the most important is that one more year we are in a title fight, and we will try to do our best.”

Ducati was outperformed by Aprilia during the opening rounds, while Marquez’s challenge was further complicated by follow-up surgery on his Mandalika shoulder injury.

After Mugello, the reigning champion was 102 points behind then-leader Marco Bezzecchi.

But a remarkable fightback took Marquez to the championship lead by Misano, having won five grands prix in seven rounds.

However, his reign was short-lived and the battle far from over.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez, who had to ‘survive’ at Assen and Silverstone, was again on the back foot in Austria.

Ducati’s weakness on the stiffer rear tyre, combined with brake issues, cost him ground to Martin in both races and he starts this weekend 12-points adrift.

Motegi is another demanding circuit for braking, but Marquez is confident Ducati has identified the cause of his Austrian problem.

“The most important is that they found what happened in the race,” he said. “It was something that was visible on the data, they found the problem. We will try to fix, because it's another very important race, but I'm confident.”

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Like Austria, Motegi has traditionally been a strong Ducati venue, but the complete resurfacing and availability of the same reinforced rear tyre used at the Red Bull Ring adds uncertainty.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

“It looks like Acosta and all four Aprilias are very fast, especially also Ogura, who came back in a very strong way in Austria," said Marquez, when asked about Ducati's form at what had been their favourite tracks.

“We will try to do our best. But the most important is that we are always there in the front row, fighting for the podiums.

“It's not like last year, but it's not like the previous years, looks like everything is more equal, and we need to understand well where our level is.”

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Motegi is immediately followed by Mandalika, where the stiffer rear tyre will be compulsory and most Ducati riders struggled last season - including Marquez, who was just sixth in the Sprint before being injured on the opening lap of the grand prix.

Does last year's Mandalika form make it even more important to gain points at Motegi?

“No, race by race, day by day. Especially because you don't know if in Indonesia it will rain or not, you don't know if in Indonesia I will feel better or worse. I mean, let's see,” he said.

“At the moment, tomorrow, the main target is try to be in Q2, and then Saturday will be another day.”