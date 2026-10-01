Tech3 announces American rider for 2027 Moto3 team

Tech3 has announced the return of Moto3 race winner Adrian Fernandez and the signing of American rookie Kristian Daniel Jr for the 2027 season.

Fernandez, younger brother of MotoGP rider Raul, previously raced for Tech3 in 2022 before moving to Leopard, where he has claimed seven podiums and won last year’s Valencia finale.

However, Fernandez was disqualified from the results of the opening six rounds of this season due to evidence of unauthorised tampering of his Honda engines.

"I’m very happy to be back with Tech3. It’s a team I know well and with which I shared an important chapter of my career, so coming back now is very special,” Fernandez said. “But I return with more experience, a different mindset and, above all, a lot of ambition. The goal for 2027 can only be to fight for the World Championship.”

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026 © Gold and Goose

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Alongside him will be Daniel Jr, who was born in Los Angeles but is based in Barcelona and finished fourth in this year’s Red Bull Rookies Cup.

The 17-year-old ended the season with three podiums and also claimed pole position for the Red Bull Ring finale.

“Honestly, I have to say I'm super grateful for this opportunity,” said Daniel Jr.

“I know how hard I work, and to be given such a great chance with such a great team, there isn't much more I could've asked for.

“I know it won't be easy, but it never is and I'm confident the team and I will work hard towards the same goal!”

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Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix. © Gold and Goose

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon added: “We are pleased to announce our 2027 Moto3 line-up with Kristian Daniel Jr. and Adrián Fernández.

“Firstly, it is exciting to welcome Adrián back into the team. He rode for us in 2022, but he was just at the beginning of his career.

“Now he's much more mature and used to battling at the front, so we all feel that he is the perfect candidate on a strong KTM to be able to fight for the championship next year.

“On the other side of the garage, we have the young American - Kristian will just be 18 next season.

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“We have been following his progress through the season in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, and the first word that comes to mind is determination. Kristian left California eight years ago and quit everything to try his chances in Europe.

“Now he will be the first American to compete a full season in this championship, and here at Tech3 we are sure that he will bring a lot to the team."

Current Tech3 riders Valentín Perrone and Rico Salmela are sixth and twelfth in the standings. Perrone is rumoured to be joining MSi next season, while Salmela switches to the factory Red Bull KTM Ajo team.