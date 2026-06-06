Leopard Moto3 team rejects MotoGP stewards’ penalty over engine tampering

The Leopard Moto3 team has rejected the findings that led to a six-race disqualification and has vowed to continue fighting its case.

The FIM MotoGP stewards announced on Friday at the Hungarian Grand Prix that the Leopard team and Adrian Fernandez has been disqualified from the opening six races of the 2026 Moto3 campaign.

The penalty was handed down after two engines were found to have had their seals tampered with, with technical direction determining that there had been an unauthorised opening of the units.

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026 © Gold and Goose

Fernandez, who was third in the standings, was disqualified from the first six races of the season, with only his Italian Grand Prix result of fourth now officially recorded.

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The team appealed the decision but had it rejected on Friday following a hearing after failing to provide a “robust explanation” for why the engine seals has been tampered with.

Leopard has now issued an official statement on the matter, denying wrongdoing and claiming that “the team considers that no clear evidence has been presented to establish if and when the alleged infringement is said to have occurred”.

The team says it will “continue to defend its position through all available channels”.

Official Leopard statement on six-race Moto3 disqualification

“Leopard Racing acknowledges the decision issued by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel concerning engines No.810 and 811 and the resulting amendment of the results of the Grand Prix of Thailand, Brazil, Spain, France and Catalunya for rider No.31 Adrian Fernandez.

(The team was also DSQd from the US GP results, ed)

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“The team respectfully disagrees with the conclusions reached and confirms that it has already initiated all procedures available under the applicable regulations in order to protect its rights and those of its rider, while evaluating, together with legal counsel, the next steps to be taken.

“Leopard Racing has always operated in full compliance with the technical and sporting regulations of the Moto3 World Championship and firmly rejects any suggestions that any engine was opened or modified without authorisation.

“It is also noted that the technical inspections carried out on four engines did not identify any illegal component, performance-enhancing modification, non-compliant part or technical element contrary to the Moto3 regulations.

“Furthermore, the engines used during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello were subjected to extensive technical checks and were found to be fully compliant with the applicable regulations.

“The present dispute concerns solely the interpretation of certain elements relating to the engine sealing system and the conclusions drawn from those observations.

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“Leopard Racing believes that a number of significant technical and procedural questions remain unresolved, including the methodology used to establish the alleged infringement and the proportionality of the sanctions imposed.

Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026 © Gold and Goose

“It is further noted that no team representative was present during these inspections.

“The team considers that no clear evidence has been presented to establish if and when the alleged infringement is said to have occurred, nor any indication that any technical or sporting advantage was obtained.

“Leopard Racing will continue to defend its position through all available channels, with determination and confidence in the correctness of conduct, while maintaining full respect for the sporting institutions involved.

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“Finally, we would like to thank our riders, our partners, sponsors and fans for their continued trust and support during this process.”