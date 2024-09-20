2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (round 14) at Misano, where Adrian Fernandez was again top on Friday.
Adrian Fernandez repeated his San Marino weekend start, leading the way after the opening day as he finished Friday Practice with the top time as Moto3 returned to Misano for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.
With rain in the area between races, the rubber put down at the last round was long gone, and the track was still wet for the morning session.
P1 saw the top spot change hands several times before a solo Fernandez locked in his best - a 1m 41.071s aboard the Honda heading into the final five minutes.
The Leopard rider remained unchallenged, with Daniel Holgado coming closest to matching his lap, finishing the day 0.110s behind for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
|2024 Moto3 Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 41.071ss
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.110s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.132s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.182s
|5
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.186s
|6
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.223s
|7
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.236s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.244s
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.362s
|10
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.461s
|11
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.466s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.531s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.620s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.662s
|15
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.680s
|16
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.750s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.770s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.086s
|19
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.172s
|20
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.393s
|21
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.507s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.629s
|23
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.890s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.262s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.723s
|26
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.893s
Form rider at the track, rookie Angel Piqueras, had topped the earlier free practice, picking up where he left off after his win at the track two weekends ago. In the afternoon he finished third behind his Leopard teammate.
Collin Veijer was also running alone on his way to fourth for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, with Tatsuki Suzuki shadowing David Alonso all day, which saw him finish ahead of the Colombian in fifth.
Stefano Nepa was sixth quickest for LevelUP - MTA.
Ivan Ortola only needed to look to the other side of the MT Helmets - MSI garage for someone to follow, working with Ryusei Yamanaka propelled him to seventh, with the Japanese rider twelfth.
Championship leader Alonso was a solid eighth on the drying track, with better weather predicted for Saturday for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider to make gains.
Jose Antonio Rueda was ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Filippo Farioli moving into the top ten at the chequered flag for SIC58 Squadra Corse at their home track, pushing back Riccardo Rossi.
It was a tough day for the MLav team, with Scott Ogden their best performer, in 14th , just behind Joel Kelso - holding the last provisional Q2 slot overnight.
David Munoz finished day one 20th, with a double long lap penalty to serve in the race to come, for his move at the start of the last race at Misano, which took out Rueda amongst others.
The earlier Free Practice session saw the track still wet with spray from the bikes as they circulated, especially down the start/finish straight.
Piqueras lead, with Alonso second and Nepa third. After struggling at the same track for the Misano round, Xabi Zurutuza was a surprise package in the tricky conditions in fourth, before fading in P1 to 22nd while Noah Dettwiler also made massive improvements to feature inside the top ten. A bike issue in the second session left the Swiss rider 24th.
Jacob Roulstone was the only faller in FP, off at turn six after his rear tyre snapped around and threw him off.
Tatchakorn Buasri, Tatsuki Suzuki, David Munoz, Joel Kelso and Taiyo Furusato all sat out the session.
P1 saw falls for Vincente Perez and Filippo Farioli, both at turn four. Jacob Roulstone crashed again, this time experiencing a vicious highside at turn 16, which caused a brief red flag to clear the track of dirt after the Australian hit the serrated kerb fast, his Tech 3 GasGas through the grass, leading to a trip to the medical centre.
