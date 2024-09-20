2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (round 14) at Misano, where Adrian Fernandez was again top on Friday.

Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
© Gold & Goose

Adrian Fernandez repeated his San Marino weekend start, leading the way after the opening day as he finished Friday Practice with the top time as Moto3 returned to Misano for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

With rain in the area between races, the rubber put down at the last round was long gone, and the track was still wet for the morning session.

P1 saw the top spot change hands several times before a solo Fernandez locked in his best - a 1m 41.071s aboard the Honda heading into the final five minutes.

The Leopard rider remained unchallenged, with Daniel Holgado coming closest to matching his lap, finishing the day 0.110s behind for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
 

 

2024 Moto3  Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 41.071ss
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.110s
3Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.132s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.182s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.186s
6Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.223s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.236s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.244s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.362s
10Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.461s
11Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.466s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.531s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.620s
14Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.662s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.680s
16Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.750s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.770s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.086s
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.172s
20David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.393s
21Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.507s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.629s
23Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.890s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.262s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.723s
26Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.893s

Form rider at the track, rookie Angel Piqueras, had topped the earlier free practice, picking up where he left off after his win at the track two weekends ago. In the afternoon he finished third behind his Leopard teammate.

Collin Veijer was also running alone on his way to fourth for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, with Tatsuki Suzuki shadowing David Alonso all day, which saw him finish ahead of the Colombian in fifth.

Stefano Nepa was sixth quickest for LevelUP - MTA.

Ivan Ortola only needed to look to the other side of the MT Helmets - MSI garage for someone to follow, working with Ryusei Yamanaka propelled him to seventh, with the Japanese rider twelfth.

Championship leader Alonso was a solid eighth on the drying track, with better weather predicted for Saturday for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider to make gains.

Jose Antonio Rueda was ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Filippo Farioli moving into the top ten at the chequered flag for SIC58 Squadra Corse at their home track, pushing back Riccardo Rossi.

It was a tough day for the MLav team, with Scott Ogden their best performer, in 14th , just behind Joel Kelso - holding the last provisional Q2 slot overnight.

David Munoz finished day one 20th, with a double long lap penalty to serve in the race to come, for his move at the start of the last race at Misano, which took out Rueda amongst others.


The earlier Free Practice session saw the track still wet with spray from the bikes as they circulated, especially down the start/finish straight.


Piqueras lead, with Alonso second and Nepa third. After struggling at the same track for the Misano round, Xabi Zurutuza was a surprise package in the tricky conditions in fourth, before fading in P1 to 22nd while Noah Dettwiler also made massive improvements to feature inside the top ten. A bike issue in the second session left the Swiss rider 24th.

Jacob Roulstone was the only faller in FP, off at turn six after his rear tyre snapped around and threw him off.

Tatchakorn Buasri, Tatsuki Suzuki, David Munoz, Joel Kelso and Taiyo Furusato all sat out the session.

P1 saw falls for Vincente Perez and Filippo Farioli, both at turn four. Jacob Roulstone crashed again, this time experiencing a vicious highside at turn 16, which caused a brief red flag to clear the track of dirt after the Australian hit the serrated kerb fast, his Tech 3 GasGas through the grass, leading to a trip to the medical centre.

2024 Moto3  Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 41.071ss
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.110s
3Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.132s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.182s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.186s
6Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.223s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.236s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.244s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.362s
10Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.461s
11Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.466s
12Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.531s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.620s
14Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.662s
15Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.680s
16Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.750s
17Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.770s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.086s
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.172s
20David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.393s
21Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.507s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.629s
23Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.890s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.262s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.723s
26Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.893s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
49m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia on record pace as Martin crashes in Practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
56m ago
Lando Norris tops second Singapore GP practice as George Russell crashes late on
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
Results
59m ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
1h ago
Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren told to modify controversial rear wing as Ferrari admit 'frustration'
McLaren
McLaren
F1
2h ago
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Friday practice as it happened
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto