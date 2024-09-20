2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Adrian Fernandez repeated his San Marino weekend start, leading the way after the opening day as he finished Friday Practice with the top time as Moto3 returned to Misano for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

With rain in the area between races, the rubber put down at the last round was long gone, and the track was still wet for the morning session.

P1 saw the top spot change hands several times before a solo Fernandez locked in his best - a 1m 41.071s aboard the Honda heading into the final five minutes.

The Leopard rider remained unchallenged, with Daniel Holgado coming closest to matching his lap, finishing the day 0.110s behind for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.



2024 Moto3 Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 41.071ss 2 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.110s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.132s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.182s 5 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.186s 6 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.223s 7 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.236s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.244s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.362s 10 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.461s 11 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.466s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.531s 13 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.620s 14 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.662s 15 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.680s 16 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.750s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.770s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.086s 19 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.172s 20 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.393s 21 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.507s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.629s 23 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.890s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.262s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.723s 26 Vincente Perez SPA FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.893s

Form rider at the track, rookie Angel Piqueras, had topped the earlier free practice, picking up where he left off after his win at the track two weekends ago. In the afternoon he finished third behind his Leopard teammate.

Collin Veijer was also running alone on his way to fourth for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team, with Tatsuki Suzuki shadowing David Alonso all day, which saw him finish ahead of the Colombian in fifth.

Stefano Nepa was sixth quickest for LevelUP - MTA.

Ivan Ortola only needed to look to the other side of the MT Helmets - MSI garage for someone to follow, working with Ryusei Yamanaka propelled him to seventh, with the Japanese rider twelfth.

Championship leader Alonso was a solid eighth on the drying track, with better weather predicted for Saturday for the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider to make gains.

Jose Antonio Rueda was ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Filippo Farioli moving into the top ten at the chequered flag for SIC58 Squadra Corse at their home track, pushing back Riccardo Rossi.

It was a tough day for the MLav team, with Scott Ogden their best performer, in 14th , just behind Joel Kelso - holding the last provisional Q2 slot overnight.

David Munoz finished day one 20th, with a double long lap penalty to serve in the race to come, for his move at the start of the last race at Misano, which took out Rueda amongst others.



The earlier Free Practice session saw the track still wet with spray from the bikes as they circulated, especially down the start/finish straight.



Piqueras lead, with Alonso second and Nepa third. After struggling at the same track for the Misano round, Xabi Zurutuza was a surprise package in the tricky conditions in fourth, before fading in P1 to 22nd while Noah Dettwiler also made massive improvements to feature inside the top ten. A bike issue in the second session left the Swiss rider 24th.

Jacob Roulstone was the only faller in FP, off at turn six after his rear tyre snapped around and threw him off.

Tatchakorn Buasri, Tatsuki Suzuki, David Munoz, Joel Kelso and Taiyo Furusato all sat out the session.

P1 saw falls for Vincente Perez and Filippo Farioli, both at turn four. Jacob Roulstone crashed again, this time experiencing a vicious highside at turn 16, which caused a brief red flag to clear the track of dirt after the Australian hit the serrated kerb fast, his Tech 3 GasGas through the grass, leading to a trip to the medical centre.