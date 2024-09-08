2024 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Moto3 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, which saw Angel Piqueras a first time winner after completing his penalty.

Angel Piqueras, San Marino, 2024
Angel Piqueras, San Marino, 2024
© Gold & Goose


Round thirteen of the Moto3 championship, the San Marino Grand Prix, was aggressive from start to finish with plenty of paint swapped as Angel Piqueras fought his way to the front in Misano.

The Leopard Racing rider had qualified well as the Honda continues to improve in the second half of the season, filling fourth on the grid.

Feeling his double long lap penalty for knocking off Scott Ogden on Saturday was harsh, the seventeen year old was fuelled with emotion and had already hit the front briefly as he readied himself for his first tip around the penalty loop, which dropped him to twelfth. The second was taken at the next opportunity, setting up the Spaniard’s fightback from 17th, with sixteen laps remaining.

Piqueras wasted no time in slicing a path through and hit the top ten three laps later. From there the reigning Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP champion soon hit the front of the chasing group, taking over from Collin Veijer.

Attacking the front pack the #36 brought the second group with him, taking it from an already fiery front five to a lead seven.


His momentum that had seen him make up all he places and gaps required kept him moving forward, with plenty of contact and strong moves seeing Piqueras hit the front again, taking over from Daniel Holgado who lead at the start of the last lap, and David Alonso heading down to Tramonto.

A defensive line saw Piqueras pick up his first Moto3 win, just 0.035s ahead of Holgado in a photo finish.

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Holgado had pulled ahead of the rest as he went with Piqueras, with early leader Ivan Ortola picking up the final spot on an all Spanish podium in Italy for Mt Helmets - MSI.
 

2024 Moto3 San Marino - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)34m 02.766s
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.035s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.226s
4Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.259s
5Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.491s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.977s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.077s
8Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+4.237s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+7.270s
10Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+8.569s
11David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+8.603s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+8.881s
13Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+9.366s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+9.911s
15Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+11.067s
16Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+17.122s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+30.499s
18Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+31.995s
19Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+32.133s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+37.828s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+38.076s
22Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+43.996s
23Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)DNF
24Vincente PerezSPAFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)DNF
25Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
26David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)DNF
27Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)DNF

Taiyo Furusato made quick progress from ninth on the grid for Honda Team Asia to be in the fight for the win, crossing the line just behind Ortola in fourth.

Veijer followed Piqueras forward after his arrival, following his stint at the front of the chasing group for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna, narrowing the gap himself as the laps ticked down. Once in the leaders he claimed fifth.

Joel Kelso was struggling to stay on the back of the front group for BOE Motorsports but was handed a place back when Alonso was demoted for running onto the green on the final frantic lap, moving him up to sixth.

Championship leader and polesitter Alonso was demoted to seventh for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar after his track limits excursion while fighting for position, but was clear of eight placed Tatsuki Suzuki, making up places in the race from 23rd on the grid on the second Husqvarna.

Luca Lunetta was one of two riders judged to have made a jump start. Replays showed the #58, riding with Marco Simoncelli’s number at the track named in his memory for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, was minimal, but after securing second on the grid the rookie was too in need of a fightback of his own, which took him back to ninth.

Filippo Farioli completed the top ten for the Snipers team.

David Almansa turned around 19th on the grid for an improved eleventh on the second Rivacold Snipers bike, just ahead of Jacob Roulstone, also heading in the right direction in twelfth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Adrian Fernandez was also handed a double long lap penalty for a jump start, recovering to 13th for Leopard.

Stefano Nepa was 14th for LevelUP -MTA while a battered and bruised Scott Ogden took the final point for MLav Racing.


Moto3 Wildcard for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, Jakob Rosenthaler, finished in 19th.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

A strange line from David Munoz at turn two on the opening lap saw him hit Aragon winner, Jose Antonio Rueda, his fall as so huge it detached the number from the front of his bike. Riccardo Rossi was also caught up in the early incident and out of the race.

Vincente Perez fell out of the points, quickly followed by Matteo Bertelle.


Championship Standings

With a gap of three race wins heading into the race, a seventh place finish did not dent Alonso’s lead heavily, moving his total to 246, now 70 points ahead of his nearest rival.

That role is taken over by Holgado after his return to the rostrum, moving onto 176.

Ortola and Veijer both have 173 points ahead of a second race at Misano.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15m ago
Luca Marini joins Mir in missing Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP race
Luca Marini, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
49m ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano LIVE UPDATES!
MotoGP
MotoGP
Moto3
Results
1h ago
2024 San Marino Moto3 Grand Prix - Race Results
Angel Piqueras, San Marino, 2024
Angel Piqueras, San Marino, 2024
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista out of French WorldSKBK Race 2 after Superpole Race crash
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Shocked and sorry’ Forward issues statement after Misano pitlane incident
Unai Orradre,2024 San Marino Moto2
Unai Orradre,2024 San Marino Moto2

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
David Coulthard’s honest assessment of out-of-form Red Bull
David Coulthard
David Coulthard
WSBK
Results
2h ago
French World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Bautista crashes out
Alex Lowes, Nicolo Bulega lead WorldSBK pack, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, Nicolo Bulega lead WorldSBK pack, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aprilia struggling at Misano: “It does not seem logical”
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Gianpiero Lambiase rejects McLaren interest and ignores Lewis Hamilton link-up
Gianpiero Lambiase
Gianpiero Lambiase