Starting grid for San Marino MotoGP: How the race will begin

Full starting grid for sprint race and grand prix at San Marino MotoGP

Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi
Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi

This is the starting grid for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
2Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
3Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
4Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
5Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
6Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
7Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
8Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
9Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
10Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
11Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
12Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
13Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
15Pol EspargaroSPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
16Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
17Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
18Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
19Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
20Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
21Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
22Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
23Stefan BradlGER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)

The front row is locked out by VR46 Academy graduates.

Pecco Bagnaia is on pole position. The factory Ducati rider has Pramac's Franco Morbidelli and VR46's Marco Bezzecchi behind him.

Bagnaia's pole position is a feat in itself, six days after crashing heavily under Alex Marquez's bike in Aragon. He is taking painkillers this weekend.

Championship leader Jorge Martin is fourth, while Tech3's Pedro Acosta is again the top non-Ducati in fifth.

Marc Marquez is restricted to ninth, a blow after his maiden Ducati wins last weekend.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
19m ago
Strategy the key to Alvaro Bautista’s French WorldSBK podium recovery
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
59m ago
Danilo Petrucci “felt like I’m going to Paris” in “long” French WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli did “a real sprint race” to end MotoGP podium drought at Misano
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Fresh Red Bull headache as claims emerge that Max Verstappen wants out
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “We destroyed our weekend with the qualifying crash”
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Michael van der Mark “made the wrong decision” on route to French WorldSBK Race 1 win
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Aston Martin F1 to sell stake to create £1.5bn valuation as Adrian Newey arrives
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll