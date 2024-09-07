Starting grid for San Marino MotoGP: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V)

The front row is locked out by VR46 Academy graduates.

Pecco Bagnaia is on pole position. The factory Ducati rider has Pramac's Franco Morbidelli and VR46's Marco Bezzecchi behind him.

Bagnaia's pole position is a feat in itself, six days after crashing heavily under Alex Marquez's bike in Aragon. He is taking painkillers this weekend.

Championship leader Jorge Martin is fourth, while Tech3's Pedro Acosta is again the top non-Ducati in fifth.

Marc Marquez is restricted to ninth, a blow after his maiden Ducati wins last weekend.