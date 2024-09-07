Starting grid for San Marino MotoGP: How the race will begin
Full starting grid for sprint race and grand prix at San Marino MotoGP
This is the starting grid for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.
|San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)
The front row is locked out by VR46 Academy graduates.
Pecco Bagnaia is on pole position. The factory Ducati rider has Pramac's Franco Morbidelli and VR46's Marco Bezzecchi behind him.
Bagnaia's pole position is a feat in itself, six days after crashing heavily under Alex Marquez's bike in Aragon. He is taking painkillers this weekend.
Championship leader Jorge Martin is fourth, while Tech3's Pedro Acosta is again the top non-Ducati in fifth.
Marc Marquez is restricted to ninth, a blow after his maiden Ducati wins last weekend.