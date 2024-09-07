2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)19m 56.502s
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.495s
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.832s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.041s
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+6.469s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+6.796s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.979s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.726s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.015s
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+11.352s
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.658s
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+12.083s
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+21.119s
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+21.542s
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+21.995s
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+23.442s
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+24.280s
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+24.747s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.873s
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+25.154s
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin pulls off an upset by beating title rival Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the Italian’s home 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race.

Martin made a rocket start from fourth to lead pole qualifier Bagnaia through the opening chicane with Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and front-row qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in pursuit.

While Martin, Bagnaia and Morbidelli pulled away, Binder was left to fight a losing battle against Enea Bastianini and the fellow KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Martin’s pace broke Bagnaia’s challenge in the closing laps for his first Sprint win since Germany, increasing his title lead to 26 points. 

That means Martin will still be on top of the standings whatever happens in Sunday’s race.

An unhappy Bagnaia, who later spoke of a 'disaster' start, crossed the finish line just a few tenths clear of Morbidelli.

Morbidelli had been embroiled in a duel with Bastianini to keep the final podium place as the last lap began. Bastianini passed on the brakes at Turn 8, but ran wide and Morbidelli celebrated his first MotoGP top three since 2021.

Starting ninth after a qualifying crash, Marc Marquez finished the opening lap in the same position on his way to fifth, passing Binder and Acosta in the closing stages.

VR46 team-mates Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both crashed out within the opening four laps.

All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear. The medium rear is expected for Sunday’s full length race.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
 

