2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 19m 56.502s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.495s 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.832s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.041s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +6.469s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +6.796s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.979s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.726s 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.015s 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +11.352s 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.658s 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +12.083s 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.119s 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +21.542s 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +21.995s 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +23.442s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +24.280s 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +24.747s 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.873s 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +25.154s Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin pulls off an upset by beating title rival Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the Italian’s home 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race.

Martin made a rocket start from fourth to lead pole qualifier Bagnaia through the opening chicane with Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and front-row qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in pursuit.

While Martin, Bagnaia and Morbidelli pulled away, Binder was left to fight a losing battle against Enea Bastianini and the fellow KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Martin’s pace broke Bagnaia’s challenge in the closing laps for his first Sprint win since Germany, increasing his title lead to 26 points.

That means Martin will still be on top of the standings whatever happens in Sunday’s race.

An unhappy Bagnaia, who later spoke of a 'disaster' start, crossed the finish line just a few tenths clear of Morbidelli.

Morbidelli had been embroiled in a duel with Bastianini to keep the final podium place as the last lap began. Bastianini passed on the brakes at Turn 8, but ran wide and Morbidelli celebrated his first MotoGP top three since 2021.

Starting ninth after a qualifying crash, Marc Marquez finished the opening lap in the same position on his way to fifth, passing Binder and Acosta in the closing stages.

VR46 team-mates Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both crashed out within the opening four laps.

All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear. The medium rear is expected for Sunday’s full length race.

Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.

Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

