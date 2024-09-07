2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 13 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|19m 56.502s
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.495s
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.832s
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+2.041s
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+6.469s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+6.796s
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.979s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+10.726s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.015s
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+11.352s
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.658s
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+12.083s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+21.119s
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+21.542s
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+21.995s
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+23.442s
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+24.280s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+24.747s
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+24.873s
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+25.154s
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Jorge Martin pulls off an upset by beating title rival Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the Italian’s home 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race.
Martin made a rocket start from fourth to lead pole qualifier Bagnaia through the opening chicane with Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and front-row qualifier Marco Bezzecchi in pursuit.
While Martin, Bagnaia and Morbidelli pulled away, Binder was left to fight a losing battle against Enea Bastianini and the fellow KTM of Pedro Acosta.
Martin’s pace broke Bagnaia’s challenge in the closing laps for his first Sprint win since Germany, increasing his title lead to 26 points.
That means Martin will still be on top of the standings whatever happens in Sunday’s race.
An unhappy Bagnaia, who later spoke of a 'disaster' start, crossed the finish line just a few tenths clear of Morbidelli.
Morbidelli had been embroiled in a duel with Bastianini to keep the final podium place as the last lap began. Bastianini passed on the brakes at Turn 8, but ran wide and Morbidelli celebrated his first MotoGP top three since 2021.
Starting ninth after a qualifying crash, Marc Marquez finished the opening lap in the same position on his way to fifth, passing Binder and Acosta in the closing stages.
VR46 team-mates Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio both crashed out within the opening four laps.
All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear. The medium rear is expected for Sunday’s full length race.
Pol Espargaro is making his third race weekend appearance of the season for KTM, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl also entered as a wild-card this weekend.
Misano is hosting two consecutive MotoGP rounds this season, starting with this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.
An Official MotoGP test then takes place on Monday before a return to the Italian circuit for the ‘Emilia Romagna’ round, in place of India/Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.